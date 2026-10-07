ERP Platforms Embrace Payment Execution, Putting Bank Portals on Notice

Highlights
ERP is becoming the payment control tower. Instead of sending instructions to a bank and waiting for data back, finance teams can increasingly approve, execute and reconcile payments without leaving their core system.
AI could turn payment rails into a background decision. As ERPs gain the ability to choose among ACH, wires, cards and stablecoins, CFOs may care less about the rail itself — and more about which system optimizes cost, speed and liquidity automatically.
Banks aren’t disappearing. Their portals may become invisible. Banks still own deposits, credit and regulated infrastructure, but ERP platforms increasingly want to own the interface where corporate payment decisions actually happen.
The corporate finance provider landscape has traditionally been defined by a simple truth. However sophisticated enterprise resource planning (ERP) became, eventually someone still had to go to the bank to move the money.