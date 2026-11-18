Highlights
Faster payments don’t eliminate settlement risk. Stablecoins and tokenized assets can move around the clock, but liquidity, redemption and final settlement still depend on trusted financial infrastructure.
Banks and FinTechs are competing for different layers of digital money. FinTechs may control transaction technology and distribution, while banks retain advantages in deposits, liquidity management and settlement.
The Fed sees coexistence, not replacement, as the future of money. As digital payment systems multiply, the greatest competitive advantage may belong to institutions connecting new forms of money to trusted financial infrastructure.
Banks and technology companies have built digitally native platforms capable of moving value around the clock. But even at the cutting edge of payments, commerce and financial services, firms still need ways to settle obligations, manage liquidity and absorb losses when something goes wrong.