The Fed sees coexistence, not replacement, as the future of money. As digital payment systems multiply, the greatest competitive advantage may belong to institutions connecting new forms of money to trusted financial infrastructure.

Banks and FinTechs are competing for different layers of digital money. FinTechs may control transaction technology and distribution, while banks retain advantages in deposits, liquidity management and settlement.

Faster payments don’t eliminate settlement risk. Stablecoins and tokenized assets can move around the clock, but liquidity, redemption and final settlement still depend on trusted financial infrastructure.

Banks and technology companies have built digitally native platforms capable of moving value around the clock. But even at the cutting edge of payments, commerce and financial services, firms still need ways to settle obligations, manage liquidity and absorb losses when something goes wrong.

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Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller put an exclamation point on that distinction with a Tuesday (Nov. 17) speech where he outlined a future in which multiple forms of digital money coexist with established payment networks rather than replacing them.

“The private sector, through competition, is best positioned to develop solutions that benefit businesses and consumers,” Waller said, highlighting stablecoins and tokenized deposit networks as key examples of emerging settlement tools.

But while “central bank money need not be used in every transaction or on every platform,” Waller emphasized that its “presence at the foundation of the system is essential,” arguing that innovation in how money moves does not eliminate the need for institutions that make money trustworthy.

The implications extend beyond just blockchain adoption. As multiple technologies for transferring value become more accessible, competitive advantage could migrate toward institutions that connect payment networks, optimize liquidity and provide the legal and financial guarantees necessary for transactions to scale.

After all, the ability to transfer a token around the clock is not equivalent to settling a financial obligation without risk.

See also: Why Stablecoins Are a Money Story, Not a Consumer Story

Faster Payments Are Not the Same as Final Settlement

Much of the competition in digital payments has centered on reducing friction: moving funds faster, eliminating intermediaries and allowing transactions outside conventional banking hours.

Stablecoins, tokenized bank deposits and tokenized money market funds offer different combinations of liquidity, regulatory treatment, issuer risk and connectivity to traditional banking systems. Some instruments may prove better suited to cross-border commercial payments, while others may be more appropriate for high-value securities transactions.

Waller suggested that businesses may ultimately use several of these instruments simultaneously, just as they currently rely on multiple payment rails.

But while a stablecoin transfer can technically update a blockchain ledger almost immediately, whether the recipient can redeem that token for bank money, obtain liquidity during market stress or recover funds following an operational failure depends on arrangements beyond the ledger itself.

Waller pointed to the possibility of purchasing tokenized securities on weekends, with payment and asset delivery programmed to occur simultaneously. Such arrangements can reduce counterparty exposure. They do not necessarily eliminate the funding requirements that make settlement possible.

Instantaneous settlement can even create a different liquidity problem, as PYMNTS covered here earlier this month. Transactions that previously benefited from netting arrangements, in which institutions settle only their net obligations, may require more money to be available upfront.

For corporate treasurers, that shifts the evaluation of digital payments from transaction speed toward working-capital efficiency, liquidity availability and the cost of maintaining balances across multiple networks.

Read more: Stablecoins Are Becoming Commodities. The Infrastructure Around Them Isn’t.

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The Four Layers of Digital Money

The market Waller described is not converging around one replacement for the dollar. It is developing multiple instruments that represent different financial claims, each with distinct economics and institutional dependencies.

Stablecoins generally represent claims on an issuer, supported by reserve assets and redemption arrangements. Their appeal lies in transferability across compatible networks, particularly for cross-border transactions and digital commerce. Their risks include reserve management, redemption liquidity and issuer failure.

Tokenized bank deposits represent commercial-bank liabilities in digital form. They can preserve existing banking relationships and potentially connect programmable payments with established deposit and credit services. But their usefulness across institutions depends on interoperability and settlement arrangements.

Tokenized money market funds offer a different proposition: access to investment assets that may generate returns while supporting digital collateral and treasury applications. Unlike deposits or payment stablecoins, however, fund shares carry investment and redemption characteristics that complicate their use as immediate, par-value settlement money.

Read more: Waiting for Certainty: Why Most CFOs Are Holding Back on Crypto and Stablecoins

Underlying these arrangements is central bank money, including reserves held by eligible financial institutions. It provides a settlement asset without private issuer credit risk, although access is restricted and not every digital payment settles directly in reserves.

The next phase of payments innovation may not be about replacing trusted money. It may be about making trusted money available wherever new technology takes financial markets.

For banks, the opportunity is to extend deposit, liquidity and settlement services into new digital markets. For FinTechs, it is to make those markets easier to access and operate. For corporate treasurers, the objective is more practical: moving value without introducing unnecessary funding costs or new concentrations of risk.

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