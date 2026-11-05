Morgan Stanley Bets on Tokenization, but Who’s Funding the Other Side?

The real prize may be corporate operating deposits. If businesses can keep more cash invested without sacrificing liquidity, banks risk losing valuable deposits while asset managers and infrastructure providers compete to capture the money and fees.

Wall Street’s efficiency gains could become someone else’s liquidity problem. As settlement windows disappear, banks and corporate treasurers may inherit new funding demands, operational risks and 24/7 obligations.

Tokenization could free up corporate cash, but how much? Faster settlement and around-the-clock access to securities could shrink liquidity buffers, provided companies can actually turn these assets into spendable funds.

Wall Street is getting ready to modernize post-trade plumbing and experiment with tokenized real-world assets. But does that mean the corporate order book is moving onto the blockchain?

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The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday (Nov. 3) cleared the way for perpetual futures tied to individual stocks to trade on registered exchanges in the United States, extending a defining feature of cryptocurrency markets into traditional equities and bringing offshore trading activity under U.S. supervision. Morgan Stanley this week was among the first banks to use the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s new tokenization infrastructure to tokenize popular U.S. stocks.

The question isn’t whether corporate treasurers need a blockchain strategy because Morgan Stanley has one, and the CFTC has greenlit certain products. It’s whether tokenization can change the economics of how companies manage liquidity.

There is a difference between making an asset easier to move and making its value easier to spend. For corporate finance chiefs, that distinction is the difference between a Wall Street infrastructure upgrade and a working capital opportunity.

A tokenized Treasury security might change hands in seconds. That doesn’t mean its owner can immediately convert it into bank deposits, pay suppliers with the proceeds or borrow against it on more favorable terms.

But it doesn’t mean that its owner necessarily can’t, either.

Read also: Everyone Is Selling CFOs Real-Time Finance. Most of It Isn’t.

Wall Street’s Settlement Problem Isn’t the Same as Treasury’s Cash Problem

An asset that moves faster is useful. An asset that allows a company to maintain a smaller cash buffer could be transformative.

Traditional securities settlement relies on custodians, clearinghouses and intermediaries that coordinate ownership transfers and payments. Tokenization aims to streamline parts of that process by representing financial assets on blockchain networks.

Citi CEO Jane Fraser said during her bank’s third-quarter earnings call in October that Citi is finding strong traction with tokenized deposits, which allow institutional clients to transfer funds using blockchain technology while keeping those funds within the regulated banking system.

“Our idea is, let’s give the clients a choice between all the different platforms and capabilities,” Fraser said on the call. “Then they can choose which is the best for their particular need. There’s not a one-size-fits-all here. As I’ve said before, Citi Token Services and the tokenization of deposits is the area we’ve been most excited about because it’s so easy for a client to move money from one account within Citi to another, taking advantage of our blockchain.”

But Wall Street’s tokenization initiatives are putting a spotlight, at least for treasury teams, on the gap between making financial assets easier to move and making them easier to spend. A business holding tokenized government securities still needs a buyer, financing counterparty or redemption mechanism to turn those holdings into usable funds. Banks must still provide liquidity, manage risk and comply with regulatory requirements.

Corporate liquidity management is built around uncertainty. Companies maintain precautionary cash to cover settlement delays, unpredictable payment timing, collateral requirements and the possibility that invested funds won’t be accessible precisely when needed.

The opportunity isn’t to put more corporate assets on-chain. It’s to reduce the amount of capital that remains economically stranded while transactions are completed.

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Data in “Waiting for Certainty: Why Most CFOs Are Holding Back on Crypto and Stablecoins,” the March installment of PYMNTS Intelligence’s 2026 Certainty Project, showed that most middle-market companies remain cautious about digital assets, as 13% of firms use stablecoins and just 5% use other cryptocurrencies.

See also: The Stablecoin Sandwich Is Missing the Trust Layer

Tokenization Could Free Up Corporate Cash, but It Could Also Move the Risk

A tokenized Treasury may still depend on conventional market liquidity, custodians, redemption mechanisms and banking rails. If the cash leg of a transaction remains constrained by banking hours, the practical benefit of 24/7 securities transfers could be limited.

The other side of the coin implies that new blockchain efficiencies enjoyed by corporate customers could create new obligations for their financial providers. If a corporate customer expects to redeem investments at midnight on a Saturday, a bank or another financial intermediary must have the funds, credit capacity or market access to honor that request.

If collateral becomes transferable around the clock, lenders may need to monitor exposures and manage funding positions outside traditional operating hours.

If corporate treasurers begin shifting more cash into investments because they expect immediate access to proceeds, banks may face a different pattern of deposit withdrawals and liquidity demands. Banks could respond by developing investment products with faster redemption, collateral-backed liquidity facilities or integrated cash management services that connect invested assets directly to payment needs.

According to findings in the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Growth and Scaling: The Corporate Finance Inflection Point,” the August installment of The 2026 Certainty Project, finance leaders are directing investment toward clearer cash information, with 52% of decision-makers surveyed putting cash flow forecasting at the top of their investment priorities.

Wall Street is demonstrating that traditional financial assets can move differently. What corporate treasurers need to establish is whether that movement makes cash cheaper to access, more productive to hold and less expensive to keep available.

The breakthrough won’t be when a Treasury security moves instantly. It will be when a company can hold less idle cash because of it.

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