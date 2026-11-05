Morgan Stanley Bets on Tokenization, but Who’s Funding the Other Side?

Highlights
Tokenization could free up corporate cash, but how much? Faster settlement and around-the-clock access to securities could shrink liquidity buffers, provided companies can actually turn these assets into spendable funds.
Wall Street’s efficiency gains could become someone else’s liquidity problem. As settlement windows disappear, banks and corporate treasurers may inherit new funding demands, operational risks and 24/7 obligations.
The real prize may be corporate operating deposits. If businesses can keep more cash invested without sacrificing liquidity, banks risk losing valuable deposits while asset managers and infrastructure providers compete to capture the money and fees.
Wall Street is getting ready to modernize post-trade plumbing and experiment with tokenized real-world assets. But does that mean the corporate order book is moving onto the blockchain?
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