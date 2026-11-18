Highlights
WTW has deployed AI agents across 160 vendors and more than 20 clients, saving tens of thousands of staff hours.
The company serves 12 million employees, dependents and retirees, with human analysts retaining final control over benefits eligibility and coverage decisions.
Only 22% of CFOs use AI to coordinate finance workflows across systems, while 42% expect high-impact results from agentic AI, PYMNTS Intelligence found.
Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is using artificial intelligence agents to pass employees’ benefits choices to the outside vendors that set up their coverage, and to catch the handoffs that go wrong.