Only 22% of CFOs use AI to coordinate finance workflows across systems, while 42% expect high-impact results from agentic AI, PYMNTS Intelligence found.

The company serves 12 million employees, dependents and retirees, with human analysts retaining final control over benefits eligibility and coverage decisions.

WTW has deployed AI agents across 160 vendors and more than 20 clients, saving tens of thousands of staff hours.

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is using artificial intelligence agents to pass employees’ benefits choices to the outside vendors that set up their coverage, and to catch the handoffs that go wrong.

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Large U.S. employers hire WTW, an insurance broker and benefits consultant, to run their health, insurance and pension benefits. When an employee picks a plan, WTW sends that choice to a third-party vendor, which sets up the coverage. A missed file can interrupt a person’s benefits or access to medical care or delay a pension payment, Microsoft said in a customer story. WTW handles those handoffs for about 12 million employees, dependents and retirees, sending data to more than 2,000 vendors.

The agents now manage that work end to end for 160 vendors across more than 20 clients, WTW CEO Carl Hess said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call. They have saved tens of thousands of human hours so far, he said.

The agents complete vendor exports, import data from employers’ human resources information systems (HRIS) and manage cases, all with human oversight, Hess said. “This is the start of a new operating model for our BD&O businesses,” he said, using WTW’s shorthand for benefits delivery and outsourcing.

WTW Works 2.2 Million Benefits Cases a Year

WTW completes roughly 1 million procedures and addresses 2.2 million cases a year, the Microsoft customer story said. Most run as planned. Before the agents, an analyst handled the rest by reviewing the exception, choosing a fix, carrying it out across several systems and documenting every step.

WTW built the agents with Microsoft inside Violet, its AI suite for benefits outsourcing, and started with vendor files. An agent spots a scheduled export and checks the prerequisites. The platform then runs the job, validates the results, encrypts and delivers the files and confirms the vendor received them.

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When a step fails, an agent gathers the context and helps decide whether to continue, retry, defer or escalate. Escalations go to a WTW business analyst in Microsoft Teams.

The agents never make a final decision on a participant’s eligibility or coverage. A business analyst always does, the Microsoft customer story said. WTW logs every human review and keeps the logs for 10 years to meet audit requirements.

“Every action we take must be fully auditable and explainable to regulators and customers,” Jeff Commander, a managing director at WTW, said in the customer story.

72% of Employers Plan AI in Benefits Within Two Years

WTW will embed AI-enabled workflows for more of its benefits administration clients, Hess said on the earnings call.

Nearly three-quarters of employers, 72%, plan to embed AI in their benefits programs within two years, while 20% use it there today, WTW’s 2026 AI Use in Health and Benefits Survey found after polling 312 employers in January and February. Employers named data protection and privacy (70%), AI errors (66%) and legal compliance and fiduciary risk (64%) as the top barriers.

Finance leaders are moving just as carefully. Only 22% of CFOs use AI to coordinate finance workflows across systems, and 42% expect high-impact results from agentic AI that coordinates work across finance systems, the PYMNTS Intelligence report “CFOs Push AI Forward but Keep a Hand on the Wheel” found in an October 2025 survey of 60 CFOs at U.S. companies with at least $1 billion in revenue.

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