Highlights
More than half of consumers reported that a payment method went unaccepted at least once in the previous year.
A digital wallet was a preferred way to pay for 59% of Gen Z consumers and 35% of Gen X consumers.
In a separate survey of service providers, 26% accepted Google Pay and 23% accepted Apple Pay.
A customer can get through a biller’s login and still reach a point where the way they want to pay won’t work. And in that moment, that’s where the experiences of Gen Z and Gen X bill payers diverge.
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bill payments, digital payment, Digital Wallet, featured insights, Featured News, Gen Z, News, Payments Intelligence, Paymentus, PYMNTS Intelligence, PYMNTS News