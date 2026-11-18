A digital wallet was a preferred way to pay for 59% of Gen Z consumers and 35% of Gen X consumers.

More than half of consumers reported that a payment method went unaccepted at least once in the previous year.

A customer can get through a biller’s login and still reach a point where the way they want to pay won’t work. And in that moment, that’s where the experiences of Gen Z and Gen X bill payers diverge.

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In the previous 12 months, 71.9% of Gen Z consumers encountered a payment method the biller did not accept, compared with 49.4% of Gen X consumers, according to PYMNTS Intelligence’s “The Service Commerce Performance Gap: The Generational Playbook,” produced in collaboration with Paymentus. The March 13–29 survey covered 2,566 U.S. adults who paid recurring bills in at least one of four categories: auto loans, healthcare, property insurance, and electricity and gas.

Login trouble was common across generations. In the same survey, 71.6% of Gen Z and 68% of Gen X said logging in felt cumbersome at least once in the previous year. Millennials reported that problem more often than either group, at 73.8%. On payment acceptance, millennials fell between the two groups, with 63.4% reporting an issue.

The survey also asked separately whether consumers found their preferred way to pay unavailable. Some 69.3% of Gen Z and 60% of Gen X reported that problem at least once. The 9.3-point gap was smaller than the difference between the two groups on payment methods that went unaccepted.

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Across all consumers surveyed, 66.8% reported a cumbersome login and 53.3% reported an unaccepted payment method. In Gen Z, the two problems were reported at nearly the same rate. Among Gen X, login trouble was 18.6 points more common than an acceptance problem.

What Bill Payers Want to Use

Some 59% of Gen Z named a digital wallet as a preferred way to pay, compared with 35% of Gen X. Buy now, pay later also drew more interest from the younger group, at 22% of Gen Z versus 14% of Gen X.

A separate survey of 240 billing and payment decision-makers at U.S. service providers showed how much availability varied by method. Google Pay was the most widely accepted wallet in that survey, at 26% of providers, followed by Apple Pay at 23%. Just 0.4% of providers accepted buy now, pay later.

Gen Z was also more likely to say complexity could affect when they pay. Some 45.9% said a complicated payment process made them more likely to delay paying, compared with 32.8% of Gen X. A separate question found that 74.1% of Gen Z and 56.2% of Gen X had incurred a late fee because of a payment problem unrelated to insufficient funds.

The wallet figures show the choice facing a biller that already takes online payments. Adding another way to reach the bill leaves the list of payment methods as it is. For customers who arrive ready to use a wallet, what they can do next depends on whether the biller accepts the wallet they use.

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