Cover for the November 2026 edition of The Service Commerce Performance Gap, a PYMNTS Intelligence and Paymentus collaboration. PYMNTS Intelligence explores how billing and payment experiences shape customer satisfaction and provider relationships across generations.

79% of Consumers Have Called for Help With Billing and Payments 

The Service Commerce Performance Gap: The Generational Playbook

Paying a bill shouldn’t require a call for help. A PYMNTS Intelligence survey of 2,566 consumers and 240 service providers reveals where billing gets complicated and how generations respond. For providers, the next payment could depend on making the process easier.

Inside the November Study

  • Dissatisfaction puts payments at risk. Nearly two-thirds of Gen Z consumers withheld payment due to dissatisfaction in the past year.
  • Younger customers are more likely to leave. Some 51% of Gen Z consumers are likely to switch providers, compared with 23% of Gen X.
  • Payment flexibility remains limited. Gen Z and Gen X are equally likely to time payments around paychecks, but few providers offer flexible due dates.

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    Service Commerce Performance Index