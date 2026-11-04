79% of Consumers Have Called for Help With Billing and Payments
The Service Commerce Performance Gap: The Generational Playbook
Paying a bill shouldn’t require a call for help. A PYMNTS Intelligence survey of 2,566 consumers and 240 service providers reveals where billing gets complicated and how generations respond. For providers, the next payment could depend on making the process easier.
Inside the November Study
- Dissatisfaction puts payments at risk. Nearly two-thirds of Gen Z consumers withheld payment due to dissatisfaction in the past year.
- Younger customers are more likely to leave. Some 51% of Gen Z consumers are likely to switch providers, compared with 23% of Gen X.
- Payment flexibility remains limited. Gen Z and Gen X are equally likely to time payments around paychecks, but few providers offer flexible due dates.