Insurers Lead on Billing but Still Miss What Policyholders Want
The Service Commerce Performance Gap: Insurance Providers Playbook
Insurers think their billing is strong, and compared with other industries, it is. Their policyholders are still ready to leave. New PYMNTS Intelligence research with Paymentus, based on surveys of 686 U.S. property and home insurance bill payers and 60 insurers, shows the billing failures insurers can’t see, the $2.6 billion a month those failures delay and the three fixes that matter most.
Inside the October Playbook
- The billing failure that 98% of insurers can’t see. Fifteen percent of policyholders say refunds are too slow. Just 1.7% of insurers think so.
- The investment mismatch. Forty-four percent of policyholders choose an insurer based on the payment options it offers. Only 6.7% of insurers are investing in them.
- The number that predicts who leaves. Only 44% of policyholders say the billing experience strengthened their relationship with their insurer, and feeling understood is the lowest score insurers earn.