Highlights
Payment errors ranked first among the concerns of 23% of commercial clients, according to Finastra’s Mihail Duta.
In Finastra’s 2026 research, 87% of institutions planned to invest in payments modernization within 12 months.
Finastra and Circle tested USDC settlement in a proof of concept.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Finastra’s Mihail Duta
Mihail Duta is director of solutions consulting at Finastra and serves as a liaison with clearing organizations, including the Federal Reserve.
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