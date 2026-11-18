Highlights
Nvidia extended its record-breaking run with $116 billion in third-quarter revenue, as interim CEO Colette Kress reassured investors that the company’s growth momentum remains intact.
Demand for AI computing continues to expand across enterprise agents, open models and financial services, while Nvidia’s new Rubin platform generated nearly $20 billion in its first quarter of production shipments.
Sovereign AI revenue more than tripled and physical AI revenue nearly tripled, broadening Nvidia’s customer base as the company expects strong demand to continue through 2028.
Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress told investors “Our momentum is real” in her remarks on the company’s third-quarter earnings call Tuesday. Kress took over five days earlier, after CEO Jensen Huang resigned, an event that hung over the call. She used the call to project a strong outlook for artificial intelligence demand.