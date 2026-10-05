The Public Blockchain Debate is Already Obsolete for Banks

Highlights
Banks aren’t choosing between public and private blockchains anymore. They’re converging on shared infrastructure where institutions can transact together while keeping identity, permissions, privacy and regulatory recourse tightly controlled.
The blockchain may be shared; the money moving across it won’t be permissionless. Swift, J.P. Morgan and emerging institutional networks point toward a hybrid model that captures blockchain’s synchronization benefits without importing crypto’s open-access architecture.
The real blockchain killer app for banks may be synchronization, not decentralization. If institutions can share transaction state without surrendering control, the competitive question shifts from which chain wins to who owns the rules, identity and interoperability layer connecting them.
The crypto industry bet the farm on traditional finance ultimately migrating onto public blockchains rather than retreating behind permissioned networks.