Highlights Thinking Machines, PrismML and Sarvam released smaller AI models that allow enterprises to run AI on local hardware, potentially reducing cloud costs and exposure of sensitive data. Baseten’s bison-1 ranked first among 19 decision models in Artificial Analysis testing, with potential applications in payment approvals, compliance and invoice processing. OpenAI and Alibaba introduced voice model upgrades to improve conversational AI, while Google expanded access to Genie 4 for training robots and software agents in simulated environments.

After a month of frontier flagship launches, this week belonged to smaller models built to run on a desk instead of a data center. Thinking Machines, PrismML and Sarvam each shipped a model small enough for a laptop or a single chip, and Baseten’s open decision model beat Google’s and Microsoft’s in Artificial Analysis testing. For a bank, that is the difference between sending customer data to a cloud vendor and keeping it in the building.

Get the Full Story Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required. yes Subscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today. By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Δ