Small AI Models Give Banks a Way to Keep Sensitive Data In-House
After a month of frontier flagship launches, this week belonged to smaller models built to run on a desk instead of a data center. Thinking Machines, PrismML and Sarvam each shipped a model small enough for a laptop or a single chip, and Baseten’s open decision model beat Google’s and Microsoft’s in Artificial Analysis testing. For a bank, that is the difference between sending customer data to a cloud vendor and keeping it in the building.