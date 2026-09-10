Stablecoins Trade Crypto Buzz for Banking Chores

Banks, FinTechs and crypto firms are converging on the same stack. U.S. Bank issuing its own stablecoin, Block pursuing a trust charter and PayPal, Marqeta and others embedding stablecoins into existing products point to a market where the strategic battle is over who controls the interfaces around digital money.

Payments data is starting to become a financing input. Visa’s settlement experiments and Tether’s push into private credit suggest blockchain rails could shape underwriting, collateral and working-capital decisions in real time.

Stablecoins are becoming financial infrastructure, not just payment rails. The competitive moat is shifting toward the layers around the token: custody, credit, liquidity, settlement, FX, compliance and developer distribution.

Stablecoins have gotten boring, fast. That’s good news for the industry, which is working to ensure end-users stop thinking of stablecoins as “stablecoins” and start treating them as an always-on layer for moving liquidity, extending credit, and settling financial obligations.

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The most important stablecoin developments this week were not really about stablecoins.

Across announcements from Visa, U.S. Bank, PayPal, Tether, Marqeta, MVB Financial and others, the digital dollar showed up less as the product being built and more as an underlying component inside products that already look like recognizable financial services: credit facilities, card programs, cross-border treasury, custody, settlement and developer infrastructure.

The first phase of institutional stablecoin adoption asked whether blockchain could move money faster or more cheaply. The emerging phase is now asking what financial products become possible when money, settlement and transaction data can operate continuously on programmable infrastructure.

Read more: What Stablecoins Can Learn From the $12 Trillion Repo Market

The Stablecoin Is Becoming the Least Differentiated Part of the Blockchain Stack

The strategic center of gravity in digital assets and blockchain finance is moving away from the token itself.

Circle’s $400 million acquisition of Tazapay, announced Tuesday (Sept. 8), illustrates the shift. USDC already provides globally transferable digital dollars. Tazapay adds something harder to replicate: regulated banking relationships and local payout infrastructure across more than 100 markets. The implication is that competitive advantage more and more belongs to whoever can connect blockchain money to bank accounts, foreign exchange, compliance systems and local payment methods.

Other announcements this week serve to reinforce the pattern. Marqeta partnered with BVNK for stablecoin-backed card capabilities, while PayPal, M0 and MoonPay launched infrastructure allowing developers and businesses to build financial products around PYUSD. MVB Financial and Velocity, meanwhile, joined a Visa Direct pilot supporting stablecoin-enabled funding and settlement for push-to-card payouts.

And the latest Visa stablecoin experiment points toward a potentially larger transformation that collapses a boundary conventional finance has traditionally maintained between payments and credit.

On Tuesday, the payment network announced it was experimenting through its stablecoin-backed card program whether settlement information can become an underwriting input for credit used to fund card programs. Instead of treating payment data as a historical record of what already happened, the verified settlement obligations could help lenders determine how much financing to provide next.

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That would make stablecoin infrastructure consequential even for companies that never hold a meaningful stablecoin balance themselves.

Read more: Quantum, Crypto and AI Are Repricing the Enterprise Cybersecurity Budget

Stablecoin Control Is Displacing Stablecoin Adoption as a Differentiator

Tether’s move Wednesday (Sept. 9) into private credit with Fasanara Capital pushes the same convergence from another direction. Stablecoin issuers historically sat primarily inside the payments and digital-asset ecosystem. Private credit sits inside capital formation. Bringing the two closer together suggests that digital money infrastructure may connect the movement of capital with its allocation.

None of that eliminates conventional finance. In fact, Trace Finance CEO Bernardo Brites argued this week that stablecoin scale still depends heavily on banks, even if blockchain replaces pieces of the machinery used for cross-border money movement.

U.S. Bank, for example, debuted its own stablecoin this week alongside a successful cross-border transaction, putting another regulated financial institution directly into digital-dollar infrastructure.

At the same time, Block is pursuing a national trust bank charter that would support custody and fiduciary services for bitcoin and stablecoins, while Nacha and its Payments Innovation Alliance have launched an initiative examining digital assets in money movement.

These developments suggest the stablecoin market may not ultimately divide neatly into “crypto” and “banking.” The economic value surrounding digital dollars can potentially be captured across issuance, reserves, custody, foreign exchange, credit, card acceptance, settlement, compliance, liquidity management and developer infrastructure. The companies assembling several of those layers could capture substantially more economics than companies supplying only the token or rail.

Two years ago, many institutional crypto announcements amounted to adding blockchain as another way to move money. This week’s developments point toward something structurally different: blockchain becoming embedded inside the machinery that decides how money is funded, stored, routed, converted and ultimately put to work.

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