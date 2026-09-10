Stablecoins Trade Crypto Buzz for Banking Chores

Highlights
Stablecoins are becoming financial infrastructure, not just payment rails. The competitive moat is shifting toward the layers around the token: custody, credit, liquidity, settlement, FX, compliance and developer distribution.
Payments data is starting to become a financing input. Visa’s settlement experiments and Tether’s push into private credit suggest blockchain rails could shape underwriting, collateral and working-capital decisions in real time.
Banks, FinTechs and crypto firms are converging on the same stack. U.S. Bank issuing its own stablecoin, Block pursuing a trust charter and PayPal, Marqeta and others embedding stablecoins into existing products point to a market where the strategic battle is over who controls the interfaces around digital money.
Stablecoins have gotten boring, fast. That’s good news for the industry, which is working to ensure end-users stop thinking of stablecoins as “stablecoins” and start treating them as an always-on layer for moving liquidity, extending credit, and settling financial obligations.
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digital assets, Featured News, Marqeta, News, payments infrastructure, PayPal, PYMNTS News, stablecoins, Tether, US Bank, Visa