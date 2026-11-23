CEO John Howard tells Karen Webster that Croissant plans to add its shopping assistant Remy to its browser extension within a couple of weeks.

Watch more: Monday Conversation With John Howard of Croissant

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A receipt from one fashion brand can help another find its next customer. Remy, the new AI shopping assistant from luxury shopping and resale platform Croissant, uses what shoppers have bought and whose taste they trust to recommend pieces that fit their wardrobe.

Shoppers get a way to discover unfamiliar labels, and brands get a way to reach people who haven’t searched for them while keeping those same buyers inside Croissant’s ecosystem. Making that loop work means giving shoppers enough reason to choose credit over cash and brands enough profitable new business to keep accepting it.

In a Monday Conversation with PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster, Croissant CEO and Co-Founder John Howard said the same two requests kept coming from fashion and beauty brands. “They need new customers at a cost of acquisition that makes more sense than ads on the Meta platform or AdWords, and they need capital to grow their business,” he told Webster.

Croissant had few shoppers of its own at the outset, so it started with financing, paying brands upfront against future orders. Howard put its shopper base at 200,000 at the time of the interview.

Howard spent eight years as a FinTech investor at KKR, where he watched installment plans, card innovations and same-day shipping make it easier to buy on impulse. Croissant launched in 2023 with a service that gave shoppers a price for eligible items they were ready to sell.

Webster, who consigns designer purchases through The RealReal, contrasted waiting for an item to sell with taking credit from Croissant. “I may get my credit right away, but I’m limited as to where I can go shopping,” she observed. That restriction gave partner brands a reason to join the network. Money paid out on a resale stayed available for another purchase with a participating merchant.

That restriction introduces a familiar retail friction. A refund to the original payment method leaves shoppers free to decide where to spend next; store credit keeps that spending within a particular store or network. Croissant is paying for a used item, not refunding a returned purchase, but shoppers face a similar choice about the value of flexibility.

Retailers already offer extra value to make that trade-off worthwhile. In its 2026 U.S. fashion retail benchmark, parcelLab found that 14.3% of retailers reviewed offered bonus store credit, such as an extra 10%, when shoppers returned merchandise. The aim is to retain the revenue and encourage another purchase, potentially for more than the credit balance.

But the bonus has to compensate shoppers for giving up flexibility. A November 2025 Shorr Packaging survey of 2,013 U.S. consumers found that 75% preferred a full refund over store credit. Croissant’s own early experience puts the choice in perspective: Howard said shoppers split roughly evenly between cash and credit worth about 20% more before the company switched to credit-only payouts.

For Croissant, the hurdle is to make the extra value and the places to spend it compelling enough to justify that restriction. A network gives shoppers more choice than a single store, provided it includes brands they actually want to buy.

Remy gives Croissant another way to guide that spending. During setup, it asks shoppers to review the pieces and brands it picked out from their receipts. They can remove items, add favorites by hand and name the stylists or creators they follow on Instagram, LTK and other platforms. Howard said Remy can suggest labels favored by people who shop similar brands and follow the same creators. Shoppers can refine future recommendations by rating individual picks or editing preferences, such as a rule against prominent logos. PYMNTS covered the Nov. 18 launch of Remy here.

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How Croissant Brings Buyers and Brands Together

Howard offered up the example of Johanna Ortiz, which plans to open a store in the Hamptons, to explain how Croissant finances merchants. The brand gets cash upfront and fulfills orders on its own site as shoppers check out through Croissant’s integration. Howard said the merchant owes no principal or interest payments. Croissant uses part of what it earns on the arrangement to fund offers that give shoppers a reason to try the brand.

For shoppers, the initial draw is often a resale quote. Howard said some users get as far as generating a drop-off code and never send in the item. Those who connected Gmail to get their quotes have already imported receipts Remy can use. Croissant is also paying for ads and creator content, while retail partners are telling their customers they can turn past purchases into credit to spend with them again.

A shopping assistant also has to know when another recommendation would be redundant. As Webster put it, “Sometimes it’s helpful to have an assistant say, ‘Don’t do that.’” Howard said Croissant was testing a version of Remy that could flag similar pieces a shopper already owns while she’s looking at a retailer’s product page. He expected it to reach Croissant’s browser extension within a couple of weeks.

Howard calls Croissant “the wallet for luxury.” It holds resale proceeds, brand offers and purchase rewards of 10% for standard members or 15% for premium members. A merchant that wants to accept those balances adds Croissant as a payment option. The app also shows a cost-to-own estimate that factors in rewards, available wallet credit and an estimated future buyback value. The shopper realizes the buyback portion by selling the item back.

The economics have to work at the other end of the wallet, too. Shoppers can earn Croissant credit at retailers that don’t accept it, then spend with participating brands. Croissant’s merchant documentation describes either payment after a sale, less its commission, or an upfront purchase of the brand’s store credit. The receiving merchant needs additional sales that leave enough profit after product and fulfillment costs, Croissant’s share and any incentives the merchant funds.

For an emerging designer with a recognizable style and a following to build on, growth capital and access to shoppers who buy similar labels could be a persuasive combination. A more established brand may put less value on the financing and more on proof that Croissant brings customers it wouldn’t otherwise reach. Both have to distinguish an additional profitable purchase from an offer that subsidizes a sale they would have made anyway.

Croissant has discussed letting Remy complete purchases. Howard sees more value in helping shoppers decide what to buy and is considering putting Remy directly on partner sites. If Croissant goes ahead, participating retailers could use a shopper’s wardrobe to guide recommendations from their own catalogs, including when the shopper bought those clothes elsewhere.

That gives Remy a commercial test alongside its usefulness as a shopping assistant. Better recommendations could make the credit easier to use and introduce shoppers to brands they’ll buy again. The circular loop works when shoppers find something worth buying and merchants gain business worth paying for.

“At its core, our mission is more intentional commerce,” Howard told Webster. “We want to empower people with real earnings power and make it more rewarding to buy nice things. And we also want to make it easier so that there’s not so much of a delta between going to Amazon clicking immediately. I want Remy to help reduce that barrier to shopping intentionally and reduce some of that friction.”

Watch the full interview with John Howard to learn more about