Croissant Uses Remy AI to Match Luxury Shoppers With New Brands
Watch more: Monday Conversation With John Howard of Croissant
John Howard is the CEO and co-founder of Croissant, a luxury shopping and resale platform, and spent eight years as a FinTech investor at KKR.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.