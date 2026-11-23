The National Governors Association on Sunday (Nov. 22) called on Congress to develop a national framework for artificial intelligence that preserves states’ authority to protect consumers, workers and children. The recommendations mark a bipartisan agreement among governors on a central issue in the federal preemption debate: Washington should oversee risks of national and international scope, while states should retain room to govern how AI is used in areas they already oversee.

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The principles were developed by the NGA’s Governors Council to Secure American AI Dominance. The council is led by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, the NGA chair, and North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, both Democrats, and Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, the NGA vice chair, and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, both Republicans. The council intends the recommendations to inform the incoming Congress and help states align their own rules.

NGA CEO Brandon Tatum said governors are already making decisions about how to encourage AI investment and job creation while addressing safety risks and disruption to the workforce. “It’s clearly time for a national AI approach, but no federal AI policy will be effective without governors’ input,” he said in a press release announcing the recommendations. Tatum said the council was formed to coordinate state and federal action and that governors intend to work with Congress, the White House and industry leaders.

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The White House’s March legislative framework called for Congress to override state AI laws it considers unduly burdensome, while preserving certain state powers, including enforcement of generally applicable laws, zoning and oversight of states’ own AI use. The governors urged Congress to approach any preemption cautiously and consult a representative cross-section of states. The NGA’s broader federalism policy says Congress should displace state law only to the extent necessary to achieve a clearly stated national objective.

The governors called for federal standards for the most advanced general-purpose artificial intelligence models whose reach and risks are national in scale. Under the NGA framework, independent experts would evaluate or audit those models, and developers would report security breaches and significant safety incidents to federal authorities and affected states. The council also urged Washington to set standards for AI-related threats to critical infrastructure, including financial systems, and to lead international cooperation on AI standards, trade and security.

Across both levels of government, the council called for clear technical definitions, safeguards proportionate to demonstrated risks and regular reviews as AI capabilities change. It said policy should advance U.S. competitiveness while protecting public safety, civil rights and privacy. Rules should also avoid creating unnecessary barriers for smaller companies entering the market.

The council would put states at the center of responding to consumer-facing harms, including fraud, impersonation and discrimination. Its recommendations call for safeguards when automated systems affect housing, employment, lending, insurance or access to essential services. Those safeguards would include human oversight, meaningful transparency and opportunities to challenge adverse decisions. The council also called for protections against harms from chatbots and companion apps, particularly for children.

“We agree that humans must stay in control,” Moore said. He also said workers should have a voice in how employers deploy the technology. The recommendations make job creation a priority and call on states to protect workers from potential harms and build programs to support those facing job transitions.

For businesses operating across state lines, the council’s plan also points to work governors can do while Congress weighs a national framework. The NGA plans to engage governors’ offices in every state and territory on common definitions and standards, shared technical expertise and ways for states to recognize one another’s regulatory frameworks. That effort could reduce duplicate or conflicting requirements while preserving protections states already have in place. It would also give governors concrete proposals to bring to Congress when lawmakers decide where federal standards should take precedence.