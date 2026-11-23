Governors Urge Congress to Preserve State Authority in National AI Framework
The National Governors Association on Sunday (Nov. 22) called on Congress to develop a national framework for artificial intelligence that preserves states’ authority to protect consumers, workers and children. The recommendations mark a bipartisan agreement among governors on a central issue in the federal preemption debate: Washington should oversee risks of national and international scope, while states should retain room to govern how AI is used in areas they already oversee.