Artificial intelligence spending still commands the headlines in Big Tech.

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Nvidia gave investors a reason to pay attention Tuesday (Nov. 17), when it said third-quarter revenue more than doubled to $115.8 billion, PYMNTS reported. That same day, Google made two moves with more immediate implications for banks and merchants. It brought Google Wallet to Apple’s iPhones in the United States and gave its Gemini assistant a way to check out using Google Pay.

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The timing puts Google and Apple in an interesting position heading into holiday shopping. Apple is handing its payments business to a new leader, just as Google is giving iPhone owners another place to save a card for online purchases. For shoppers willing to hand part of the buying process to an AI assistant, Google is moving the payment decision even further upstream.

Google gives its wallet a place on Apple’s home screen. The distinction for merchants is where the wallet works. Google described the payment feature in a blog post as a way to manage cards for online checkout across its services and wherever shoppers use Google Pay. That gives a retailer offering Google Pay a way to reach customers who carry an iPhone but already keep cards with Google. For issuers, it raises a practical question. The card a customer prefers to tap in a store may differ from the one they have saved for an online order.

The distinction for merchants is where the wallet works. Google described the payment feature in a blog post as a way to manage cards for online checkout across its services and wherever shoppers use Google Pay. That gives a retailer offering Google Pay a way to reach customers who carry an iPhone but already keep cards with Google. For issuers, it raises a practical question. The card a customer prefers to tap in a store may differ from the one they have saved for an online order. Google gives Gemini a budget and a way to pay. Google’s Tasks feature in Gemini could use Google Pay to complete purchases with supported Visa and Mastercard cards, according to a separate blog post. A shopper can set a spending limit and confirm before Gemini buys. That changes the merchant’s job. A retailer trying to win a grocery order, for example, must supply prices and availability an assistant can use to assemble a basket within the customer’s budget. By the time the shopper sees the order for approval, much of the work that used to happen on the retailer’s site may already be done.

Google’s Tasks feature in Gemini could use Google Pay to complete purchases with supported Visa and Mastercard cards, according to a separate blog post. A shopper can set a spending limit and confirm before Gemini buys. That changes the merchant’s job. A retailer trying to win a grocery order, for example, must supply prices and availability an assistant can use to assemble a basket within the customer’s budget. By the time the shopper sees the order for approval, much of the work that used to happen on the retailer’s site may already be done. Apple’s incoming payments chief has room to win more taps. Apple picked longtime executive Corey Fugman to succeed Jennifer Bailey as head of Apple Pay and Wallet, PYMNTS reported Monday (Nov. 16), citing Bloomberg. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Apple Pay @12: Mobile Wallets Gain Ground, but Most Shoppers Still Tap a Card” found in October that Apple Pay accounted for 10.5% of eligible U.S. in-store purchases in 2026, up from 8.9% in 2024. And 54% of wallet users keep just one payment method in their preferred wallet. That makes the choice of which card to save especially consequential for banks, even as Apple has room to persuade more shoppers to use the wallet at the register.

For a card issuer, these developments complicate a familiar goal. Winning a spot in Apple Wallet can put the bank’s card in reach at the register. Winning the next online purchase, even on that same iPhone, may depend on whether the shopper has also saved the card with Google. And when Gemini does the shopping, the customer can choose how to pay before the merchant has even seen the order.

For payments executives following Big Tech’s AI spending, these moves raise a more immediate question. By the time a transaction reaches the bank, how many of the customer’s choices have already been made?

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