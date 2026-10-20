Apple Pay Faces a $2.8 Trillion Test of Shopper Habits
Apple Pay @12: Mobile Wallets Gain Ground, but Most Shoppers Still Tap a Card
Apple Pay has a spot on shoppers’ phones. Earning a place in their daily routines is proving harder. PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 2,458 U.S. consumers to explore what’s keeping cards in hand and what could get shoppers to switch.
Inside the October Study
- A $2.8 trillion opportunity awaits more frequent use. Apple Pay could serve that amount in U.S. in-store sales in 2026. Yet shoppers use it for only about one in 10 eligible purchases.
- The first saved card has an advantage. Among wallet users, 54% keep just one payment method in their preferred wallet. Among those who switch cards, 40% decide before reaching the payment screen.
- Financial pressures influence card selection. Among wallet users living paycheck to paycheck and struggling with bills, 31% choose a card based on its effect on their balance. That compares with 19% of those who don’t live paycheck to paycheck.
Mobile Wallet Adoption
- Apple Pay @11: Usage is Up, but Competitors are Gaining Ground
- Apple Pay’s Future Growth Hinges on Consumer Usage More Than Merchant Adoption
- Apple Pay Use In-Store Gets Boost From Tap to Pay
- Apple Pay At 8: Connected-Tech Consumers Lead The Way
- Mobile Wallet Adoption: Apple Pay @8: Still The Big Fish In A Small Mobile Wallets Pond
- Apple Pay At Seven: Winning the Wallet Battle but Losing the In-Store War
- Apple Pay At Six
- Mobile Wallet Adoption 2020: Mobile Wallet Use Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic