Apple Pay At Six
The Apple Pay At Six: How Consumers Are Using The Mobile Wallet To Make Purchases At The Physical POS is a special edition PYMNTS report that is based on a survey of 2,998 U.S. adults. The report seeks to examine how, where and when consumers are using the payment method and how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the patterns of Apple Pay’s growth, and its usage at the point of sale in eligible physical store locations.
Key Findings in the Report Include:
- 8 percent of users with Apple Pay-enabled devices are now utilizing the mobile wallet to make in-store purchases at the point of sale, compared to 5 percent in March 2020
- 90.8 million Americans are equipped to use Apple Pay to make payments at the physical POS in eligible store locations
- Apple Pay could potentially facilitate $889 billion in brick and mortar sales
Mobile Wallet Adoption
- Apple Pay @12: Mobile Wallets Gain Ground, but Most Shoppers Still Tap a Card
- Apple Pay @11: Usage is Up, but Competitors are Gaining Ground
- Apple Pay’s Future Growth Hinges on Consumer Usage More Than Merchant Adoption
- Apple Pay Use In-Store Gets Boost From Tap to Pay
- Apple Pay At 8: Connected-Tech Consumers Lead The Way
- Mobile Wallet Adoption: Apple Pay @8: Still The Big Fish In A Small Mobile Wallets Pond
- Apple Pay At Seven: Winning the Wallet Battle but Losing the In-Store War
- Mobile Wallet Adoption 2020: Mobile Wallet Use Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic