The Apple Pay At Six: How Consumers Are Using The Mobile Wallet To Make Purchases At The Physical POS is a special edition PYMNTS report that is based on a survey of 2,998 U.S. adults. The report seeks to examine how, where and when consumers are using the payment method and how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the patterns of Apple Pay’s growth, and its usage at the point of sale in eligible physical store locations.