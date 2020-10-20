Apple Pay At Six

Apple Pay At Six

The Apple Pay At Six: How Consumers Are Using The Mobile Wallet To Make Purchases At The Physical POS is a special edition PYMNTS report that is based on a survey of 2,998 U.S. adults. The report seeks to examine how, where and when consumers are using the payment method and how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the patterns of Apple Pay’s growth, and its usage at the point of sale in eligible physical store locations.

Key Findings in the Report Include:

  • 8 percent of users with Apple Pay-enabled devices are now utilizing the mobile wallet to make in-store purchases at the point of sale, compared to 5 percent in March 2020
  • 90.8 million Americans are equipped to use Apple Pay to make payments at the physical POS in eligible store locations
  • Apple Pay could potentially facilitate $889 billion in brick and mortar sales

Mobile Wallet Adoption