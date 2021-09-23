Apple Pay At Seven: Winning the Wallet Battle but Losing the In-Store War
Apple Pay At 7: Big Fish In A Small And Shrinking In-Store Mobile Wallet Pond
Apple Pay At 7 is the story of a mobile wallet capturing a larger share of in-store mobile wallet usage in a category where using one for eligible transactions dropped 26% in 2021 when compared to 2019. Here’s an in-depth look at the who, what, why and where of Apple Pay usage in 2021.
Inside the September Report
- 44 percent: Share of consumers who own Apple Pay-enabled phones
- 24 percent: Year-over-year increase in usage of credit cards to make in-store purchases
- 14 percent : Share of in-store credit card transactions made using contactless credit cards
Mobile Wallet Adoption
- Apple Pay @12: Mobile Wallets Gain Ground, but Most Shoppers Still Tap a Card
- Apple Pay @11: Usage is Up, but Competitors are Gaining Ground
- Apple Pay’s Future Growth Hinges on Consumer Usage More Than Merchant Adoption
- Apple Pay Use In-Store Gets Boost From Tap to Pay
- Apple Pay At 8: Connected-Tech Consumers Lead The Way
- Mobile Wallet Adoption: Apple Pay @8: Still The Big Fish In A Small Mobile Wallets Pond
- Apple Pay At Six
- Mobile Wallet Adoption 2020: Mobile Wallet Use Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic