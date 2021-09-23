Apple Pay At Seven: Winning the Wallet Battle but Losing the In-Store War

Apple Pay At Seven: Winning the Wallet Battle but Losing the In-Store War

Apple Pay At 7: Big Fish In A Small And Shrinking In-Store Mobile Wallet Pond

Apple Pay At 7 is the story of a mobile wallet capturing a larger share of in-store mobile wallet usage in a category where using one for eligible transactions dropped 26% in 2021 when compared to 2019. Here’s an in-depth look at the who, what, why and where of Apple Pay usage in 2021.

Inside the September Report

  • 44 percent: Share of consumers who own Apple Pay-enabled phones
  • 24 percent: Year-over-year increase in usage of credit cards to make in-store purchases
  • 14 percent : Share of in-store credit card transactions made using contactless credit cards

Mobile Wallet Adoption