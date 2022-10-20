PYMNTS - Apple Pay @8: Connected-Tech Consumers Lead The Way - October 2022 - Explore how consumers are using using mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, in-store and online

Apple Pay At 8: Connected-Tech Consumers Lead The Way

Eight Years Later, Apple Pay Captures Just 2.4% of In-Store Transactions

According to a PYMNTS survey of 4,329 consumers for the “Apple Pay @8: Connected-Tech Consumers Lead The Way,” report, although Apple Pay is in the lead among mobile wallets in the U.S., it is still a bit player when stacked against all other in-store payment methods.

Inside the October Report

  • $109.94: Average spend by connected-tech consumers who check out with a mobile wallet
  • 9%: Share of connected-tech consumers’ in-person transactions paid via mobile wallet
  • 71%: Share of connected-tech consumers who used mobile wallets at least once for in-store checkout in the past 30 days

Mobile Wallet Adoption