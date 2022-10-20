Apple Pay At 8: Connected-Tech Consumers Lead The Way
Eight Years Later, Apple Pay Captures Just 2.4% of In-Store Transactions
According to a PYMNTS survey of 4,329 consumers for the “Apple Pay @8: Connected-Tech Consumers Lead The Way,” report, although Apple Pay is in the lead among mobile wallets in the U.S., it is still a bit player when stacked against all other in-store payment methods.
Inside the October Report
- $109.94: Average spend by connected-tech consumers who check out with a mobile wallet
- 9%: Share of connected-tech consumers’ in-person transactions paid via mobile wallet
- 71%: Share of connected-tech consumers who used mobile wallets at least once for in-store checkout in the past 30 days
Mobile Wallet Adoption
- Apple Pay @12: Mobile Wallets Gain Ground, but Most Shoppers Still Tap a Card
- Apple Pay @11: Usage is Up, but Competitors are Gaining Ground
- Apple Pay’s Future Growth Hinges on Consumer Usage More Than Merchant Adoption
- Apple Pay Use In-Store Gets Boost From Tap to Pay
- Mobile Wallet Adoption: Apple Pay @8: Still The Big Fish In A Small Mobile Wallets Pond
- Apple Pay At Seven: Winning the Wallet Battle but Losing the In-Store War
- Apple Pay At Six
- Mobile Wallet Adoption 2020: Mobile Wallet Use Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic