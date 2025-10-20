Digital Wallet Usage Doubles, but Apple Pay Still Isn’t Everyone’s Default

Mobile wallets are finally breaking into the mainstream, but Apple Pay’s dominance isn’t guaranteed. “Apple Pay @11: Usage is Up, but Competitors are Gaining Ground,” a PYMNTS Intelligence study, finds that weekly in-store wallet use has more than doubled since last year, yet credit and debit cards still rule checkout lines, and Google Pay, PayPal and Cash App are closing fast. Download your copy now.