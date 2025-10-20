Digital Wallet Usage Doubles, but Apple Pay Still Isn’t Everyone’s Default
Apple Pay @11: Usage is Up, but Competitors are Gaining Ground
Mobile wallets are finally breaking into the mainstream, but Apple Pay’s dominance isn’t guaranteed. “Apple Pay @11: Usage is Up, but Competitors are Gaining Ground,” a PYMNTS Intelligence study, finds that weekly in-store wallet use has more than doubled since last year, yet credit and debit cards still rule checkout lines, and Google Pay, PayPal and Cash App are closing fast. Download your copy now.
Inside the October Study
- Mobile wallet usage is surging, even as physical cards remain the default. Thirty-one percent of consumers used a wallet in-store in the last week—more than double 2024’s level—yet debit and credit still account for about 71% of last in-store payments versus 11.8% for wallets. Apple Pay is used for about 10% of eligible in-store transactions.
- Why consumers try wallets in the first place. Forgetting a physical wallet or card is a frequent first-use trigger alongside ease/speed and perceived security, with Gen Z emphasizing speed and baby boomers citing security.
- Apple Pay leads, but rivals are closing the gap. The share of consumers using Google Pay in the last week more than doubled year over year, while PayPal and Cash App nearly doubled; overall, consumer trial growth has outpaced wallet sales volume.
Mobile Wallet Adoption
- Apple Pay @12: Mobile Wallets Gain Ground, but Most Shoppers Still Tap a Card
- Apple Pay’s Future Growth Hinges on Consumer Usage More Than Merchant Adoption
- Apple Pay Use In-Store Gets Boost From Tap to Pay
- Apple Pay At 8: Connected-Tech Consumers Lead The Way
- Mobile Wallet Adoption: Apple Pay @8: Still The Big Fish In A Small Mobile Wallets Pond
- Apple Pay At Seven: Winning the Wallet Battle but Losing the In-Store War
- Apple Pay At Six
- Mobile Wallet Adoption 2020: Mobile Wallet Use Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic