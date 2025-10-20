Apple Pay @11: Usage is Up, but Competitors are Gaining Ground

Digital Wallet Usage Doubles, but Apple Pay Still Isn’t Everyone’s Default

Apple Pay @11: Usage is Up, but Competitors are Gaining Ground

Mobile wallets are finally breaking into the mainstream, but Apple Pay’s dominance isn’t guaranteed. “Apple Pay @11: Usage is Up, but Competitors are Gaining Ground,” a PYMNTS Intelligence study, finds that weekly in-store wallet use has more than doubled since last year, yet credit and debit cards still rule checkout lines, and Google Pay, PayPal and Cash App are closing fast. Download your copy now.

Inside the October Study

  • Mobile wallet usage is surging, even as physical cards remain the default. Thirty-one percent of consumers used a wallet in-store in the last week—more than double 2024’s level—yet debit and credit still account for about 71% of last in-store payments versus 11.8% for wallets. Apple Pay is used for about 10% of eligible in-store transactions.
  • Why consumers try wallets in the first place. Forgetting a physical wallet or card is a frequent first-use trigger alongside ease/speed and perceived security, with Gen Z emphasizing speed and baby boomers citing security.
  • Apple Pay leads, but rivals are closing the gap. The share of consumers using Google Pay in the last week more than doubled year over year, while PayPal and Cash App nearly doubled; overall, consumer trial growth has outpaced wallet sales volume.

Mobile Wallet Adoption