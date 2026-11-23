The FDA and European Medicines Agency introduced 10 guiding principles for AI drug development as the FDA reported more than 1,500 AI-related submissions.

AI drug discovery investment and licensing deals reached $46 billion in the first half of 2026, following $43 billion in 2025.

Funding a drug discovery program is expensive, and then testing the drug on patients costs even more. After all that spending, most drugs still fail. At smaller drug developers using artificial intelligence, the odds are starting to improve.

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An Oliver Wyman analysis finds that drugs from AI-native biotechs, companies built around AI platforms, succeed more often in early human trials. In Phase II, the tests of whether a drug works, 45% advanced, against 29% for the industry overall. The firm says early-trial success runs more than 40% higher than the industry rate.

The need is large. Oliver Wyman says roughly 90% of drug candidates fail and development averages $2.67 billion per asset. Money is following the results. Investment in AI drug discovery and licensing deals grew from $12 billion in 2024 to $43 billion in 2025. It added $46 billion in the first half of 2026.

More drugs clearing early trials means someone has to pay for the bigger trials after them. Oliver Wyman says the limit on drug development shifts from science to capital. Smaller developers that cannot fund every program will need partners, which could put more late-stage drugs up for licensing.

The base is still small. AI-discovered molecules make up only about 1% to 2% of the clinical pipeline. The Phase II sample is 46 programs, and roughly half are still running.

AI-Built Drug Helps Patients Gain Lung Capacity

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An AI-built drug helped patients with a lung disease gain lung capacity, a Nature Medicine paper reports. The pill, rentosertib, treats a disease with no therapy that reverses it. The authors say AI found the drug’s target and designed the molecule.

The trial followed 71 patients for 12 weeks. Some took the drug. Some took a placebo. Patients on the highest dose gained 98.4 ml of lung capacity. Placebo patients lost 20.3 ml. Side effects were similar across groups.

The trial is small and short, and the authors say larger, longer trials are needed. But patients were randomly assigned and no one knew who got the drug. That gives an AI-built drug something a software demo cannot: randomized results in patients.

FDA and EMA Set 10 Guiding Principles

In January, the FDA published 10 guiding principles for AI in drug development. It built them with the European Medicines Agency. FDA says drugmakers and product developers can consider them. They are not rules.

The first five are human-centric design, a risk-based approach, adherence to standards, a clear context of use and multidisciplinary expertise. The last five are data governance and documentation, model design and development practices, risk-based performance assessment, life cycle management and clear, essential information.

The volume explains the push. FDA’s drug center has received more than 1,500 AI-related submissions, Gabriel Innes, an assistant director there, told a RAPS panel. He said submissions have grown exponentially since 2016. Most are applications to begin human trials, followed by new drug applications and biologics license applications. Innes said AI is “becoming quite routine.” He called the principles a starting point for future standards.

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