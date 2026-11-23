Highlights
AI-native biotechs show a 45% Phase II advancement rate, compared with 29% industrywide, based on limited clinical data.
AI drug discovery investment and licensing deals reached $46 billion in the first half of 2026, following $43 billion in 2025.
The FDA and European Medicines Agency introduced 10 guiding principles for AI drug development as the FDA reported more than 1,500 AI-related submissions.
Funding a drug discovery program is expensive, and then testing the drug on patients costs even more. After all that spending, most drugs still fail. At smaller drug developers using artificial intelligence, the odds are starting to improve.