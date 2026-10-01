Study Finds CFOs Find AI Can’t Clear Every Cash Flow Bottleneck
Time to Cash™: What Two Years of Data Say About Faster Cash and Rising Risk
PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 100 CFOs at U.S. companies to learn what’s speeding cash flow and what’s getting in the way. Finance teams are using AI and faster forecasts to gain time, but customers, suppliers and fraud risks are pushing back. The latest Time to Cash report shows where CFOs can find their next gains.
Inside the October Report
- Finance teams are moving faster, but external pressures are slowing progress. Eighty-seven percent of CFOs improved their overall cash flow cycle, and 80% shortened their cash conversion cycle by a net 3.7 days.
- AI has become part of daily cash management. Ninety-four percent of companies use at least one AI tool for cash flow, up from 70% in 2025.
- Faster cash creates a greater need for stronger protection. Eighty-seven percent of CFOs expect their role in fraud and cybersecurity to grow.