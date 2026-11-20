November 2026 Consumer AI Benchmark Brief Consumers Ask AI Twice: Which Card and Why the Fee? A shopper can ask AI which card has the better offer. Months later, that same customer can ask it to help challenge a fee. Nearly one in four consumers have used AI to manage money in the past year, giving banks and card issuers a reason to look at the questions customers ask before and after opening an account.

Consumers are using AI for money management in several ways. They can ask an AI assistant to compare financial products, explain annual fees, look up the meaning of an unfamiliar rate or help draft a message questioning a charge. Of those specific tasks, comparing financial products had the broadest reach across generations. Even among baby boomers and seniors who used generative AI (Gen AI) in their personal lives, roughly one in eight used it to compare financial products, while just three in 100 used it to draft a dispute or support message.

The PYMNTS Intelligence Consumer AI Benchmark Report Series found that 22.5% of consumers surveyed in September 2026 had used Gen AI for money management at least once in the previous 12 months. That share was little changed from a year earlier. What distinguished consumers was how extensively they already used AI. Nearly eight in 10 power users turned to it for money management, and more than half used it for tasks as specific as creating a budget.

Gen AI Use for Money Management AI use for money management ended the year close to where it began. In September 2025, 23.1% of consumers said they had used Gen AI to manage money in the preceding year. The share reached 26.7% in May 2026 before settling at 22.5% in September. The overall figures masked a shift among younger consumers. In the first September survey, Generation Z consumers were more likely than millennials to report using AI for money management, at 32.2% and 28.8%, respectively. One year later, millennials led at 32.5%, compared with 22.9% for Gen Z. Those monthly estimates for individual generations carry wider margins of error than figures pooled across months. ChatGPT led overall, while older consumers favored Gemini. Among consumers surveyed from April through September 2026 who used AI for money management, 65% turned to ChatGPT, and 52.9% used Gemini. ChatGPT had a particularly strong lead among Gen Z users, with 75.4% using it for money management, compared with 47.1% using Gemini. Among baby boomers and seniors, Gemini led by roughly 5 percentage points. Generation X users were almost evenly split between the two platforms, with 54.3% naming ChatGPT and 53.5% naming Gemini. Power users put AI to work on both sides of a financial decision. From July through September 2026, 56.6% of power users sought tips on saving, debt or credit. Just as many used AI to create a budget as to compare financial products, at 53.2% each. They also sought help after choosing a product. Some 40.8% reviewed bank or card fees, and 35.2% drafted dispute or support messages. Among mainstream users, product comparisons led the six tasks measured at 13.6%. Roughly one in 10 created a budget, and one in 20 drafted a message. For banks and card issuers, the findings point to two moments when an AI assistant may enter the customer relationship. The first comes while a consumer is weighing an offer, when a fee or loan term can prompt a comparison with a competitor. The second comes after an account is open, when a customer wants to understand a charge or find the words to question it. Power users already turn to AI for help at both moments.