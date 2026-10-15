Amazon and Walmart Are Turning Retail Efficiency Into Someone Else’s Expense

Highlights
Retail automation may shift costs rather than eliminate them. Walmart’s robotics investments could improve fulfillment economics while requiring suppliers to spend more on packaging, infrastructure and working capital.
Amazon is moving upstream of the shopping search. Its new Bee integrations turn conversation-derived reminders into product recommendations, potentially increasing platform influence over consumer demand.
The next retail margin battle is about who captures the savings. As platforms control more of discovery and fulfillment, CFOs must evaluate innovation across the entire transaction rather than isolated productivity gains.
Retail’s next great efficiency breakthrough may come with an invoice addressed to someone else.