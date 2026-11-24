Highlights
Payment volume may no longer determine who wins. As AI agents take over checkout, competitive advantage could shift from processing transactions to controlling the credentials, customer consent and permissions that authorize them.
AI agents are exposing payments’ human checkout problem. Fraud models, authentication and consent systems were built for people, not autonomous buyers. Payment providers that can verify agent authority without adding friction could gain an edge.
The next payments growth engine may be trust, not technology. Maintaining integrations and payment infrastructure consumes resources that could improve authorization rates and customer outcomes. Spreedly’s David McCollum argues that AI creates value when it strengthens transaction intelligence, not simply when it automates more payments.
The more money a company processes, the more data it collects, the more leverage it gains and the harder it becomes to displace. That, at least, was the pre-AI assumption.
David McCollum is senior vice president of revenue at Spreedly, the world’s leading payments orchestration platform.
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