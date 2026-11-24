The next payments growth engine may be trust, not technology. Maintaining integrations and payment infrastructure consumes resources that could improve authorization rates and customer outcomes. Spreedly’s David McCollum argues that AI creates value when it strengthens transaction intelligence, not simply when it automates more payments.

AI agents are exposing payments’ human checkout problem. Fraud models, authentication and consent systems were built for people, not autonomous buyers. Payment providers that can verify agent authority without adding friction could gain an edge.

Payment volume may no longer determine who wins. As AI agents take over checkout, competitive advantage could shift from processing transactions to controlling the credentials, customer consent and permissions that authorize them.

The more money a company processes, the more data it collects, the more leverage it gains and the harder it becomes to displace. That, at least, was the pre-AI assumption.

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As artificial intelligence agents move closer to initiating purchases and selecting payment methods on behalf of consumers, the payments industry’s next competitive advantage may come from an unexpected place: controlling transactions that it never directly processes.

“Volume for, quite literally, as long as I can remember, has been the proxy for success,” Spreedly Senior Vice President of Revenue David McCollum told PYMNTS during a recent discussion for the “What’s Next in Payments” series’ November edition: “From Good to Great in 2027.”

But he expects the industry’s competitive priorities to change over the next several years, particularly as AI agents begin initiating purchases on behalf of consumers and make the ability to process a payment less strategically valuable than the authority to initiate one.

“Whoever ultimately owns that authorization capability, and in any form, wins and owns a relationship,” McCollum said.

“Companies who look at ownership and extensibility, not pure play volume, are the companies that are ultimately going to have the best outcomes,” he added.

The implication is that payment providers may start to compete more on their ability to manage credentials, establish transaction authority and retain customer relationships, than simply on the ability to expand processing capacity.

The shift puts payment credentials at the center of a broader contest over control of commerce.

Payment Credentials Become a Source of Market Power

Traditionally, stored credentials and network tokens helped merchants reduce checkout friction and support recurring transactions. In an AI-driven environment, those capabilities could take on greater strategic importance as software begins acting on behalf of customers.

Still, as the landscape evolves, McCollum argued that the definition of a credential must extend beyond the payment instrument itself.

“I don’t just mean the token itself, or a tokenized payment method necessarily, I mean everything that lets a company act on behalf of a customer,” he said, noting that the wider nets will need to be cast around things like the customer’s consent, the permissions governing transactions and the ability to use those credentials across different payment providers.

For example, a consumer might delegate a purchase to an AI assistant, which selects a merchant and initiates payment through a separate provider. The company managing the customer’s authorization could influence which participants capture the transaction and its associated economics.

For merchants, the opportunity is greater payment flexibility. The risk is allowing an intermediary to become the primary owner of the customer relationship.

AI Agents Expose a Structural Problem in Checkout

The payments industry’s existing infrastructure was built around a largely unquestioned assumption: A human being is making the purchase. That assumption underpins fraud detection, authentication and customer consent.

McCollum described a conversation with a large merchant in France that had spent years optimizing checkout for human engagement. The company was now confronting the possibility that its fastest-growing category of shopper might soon be an AI agent.

“That is a brutal fact that the industry can’t ignore,” he said.

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The problem is not simply accommodating automated purchases. It is establishing whether an agent has legitimate authority to spend, what restrictions apply and who bears responsibility when something goes wrong.

“All our fraud modeling and authentication flows and even our consent flows are all designed around that very specific assumption,” McCollum said.

For payment providers, this creates a new competitive requirement. Systems must distinguish legitimate delegated purchasing from fraud without introducing friction that undermines automation. The companies capable of establishing and communicating trusted transaction authority could gain an advantage over providers whose primary differentiation remains processing capacity.

Payment Companies Are Spending Too Much on the Wrong Infrastructure

The emergence of agentic commerce also sharpens a longstanding capital-allocation problem. Payment companies spend substantial engineering resources maintaining integrations, token storage and compliance-related infrastructure that customers rarely encounter directly.

Those systems are essential, but maintaining them internally can divert investment from capabilities that improve authorization performance, customer experiences and payment flexibility.

“We hear that companies are spending a lot of time, effort and money to support and deploy or implement, plumbing that customers will never be able to see,” McCollum said, noting that as merchants add processors, payment methods and AI-enabled purchasing channels, the cost of supporting those integrations could grow.

“That’s a bill that’s going to never end,” he added.

Consolidating infrastructure could free resources for intelligent routing and transaction optimization. But dependence on external providers also introduces questions about flexibility, data access and control. The strategic question becomes which capabilities are worth owning and which can be standardized or outsourced.

“If people stop using volume as the proxy for success and instead focus on customer outcomes in that journey, I think they’d be well-served,” McCollum said.

He pointed to smarter routing, more reliable credentials and stronger relationships across the payments ecosystem as capabilities that could improve approval rates and support commercial growth. That trust then becomes more important as automated transactions involve more participants, each responsible for a different part of the purchasing process.

“None of it matters if the trust isn’t there,” McCollum said, while also cautioning against treating AI adoption itself as a competitive strategy.

“It’s not the strategy. It’s the accelerant, right?” he said.