The company is expanding beyond consumer shopping by offering its AI-powered search technology to fashion brands including Staud and Alice + Olivia.

Daydream’s fashion agent uses shoppers’ existing wardrobes, upcoming events and personal preferences to recommend outfits, track discounts and seek approval before checkout.

A shopper with a wedding to attend next month has to remember what’s in the closet, what fits and what the budget allows, then watch for a sale. Daydream, a fashion shopping startup, built an artificial intelligence (AI) agent to do that work and stop before it spends.

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Daydream launched the Daydream Agent on Tuesday (Nov. 17), making it available on its iOS app and via text message. The agent remembers each shopper’s style, fit preferences and budget, and pulls real-time prices and availability from more than 10,000 brands. It completes a purchase through one-click checkout at participating retailers only after the shopper approves, the company said in a release.

More than two million shoppers have used Daydream since its June 2025 debut, the company said. Daydream has not said how many have used the agent or how it processes payments. The startup has raised $50 million in seed funding from investors including Forerunner Ventures and Index Ventures.

Daydream’s Agent Works from the Closet and the Calendar

Shoppers who opt in can connect the agent to their closet and calendar. The agent then builds outfits from clothes the shopper owns and plans attires for upcoming events. One uploaded photo lets the shopper virtually try on saved items.

The agent keeps working after the conversation ends, alerting the shopper when a watched item goes on sale or a brand releases new products.

Daydream hired Francesca Salih, an international stylist and founder of StyleGrid, as its first stylist in residence this month. Her styling content feeds the fashion knowledge database the agent uses to build outfits, TechCrunch reported. That knowledge sits on top of fine-tuned models from OpenAI, Google and Anthropic, along with Daydream’s own.

Muse Finds Products While Daydream Styles the Shopper

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Meta’s Muse and startup Instinct search for products. Daydream’s agent picks an outfit for a specific shopper.

Muse and Instinct are built to finish any errand, from booking travel to answering email. When Muse shops, it opens a browser, searches retailer sites and returns options for the user to choose from, PYMNTS reported.

Daydream’s agent starts from the shopper’s size, budget and closet, not a search query. It recommends from the catalogs of 325 direct retail and brand partners, Julie Bornstein, founder and CEO of Daydream and former Stitch Fix chief operating officer, told Axios.

The general agents reach far more people. More than 10 million people in the U.S. and Canada have set up Muse, PYMNTS reported. Shopping is one of their top activities, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, according to TechCrunch.

Daydream Sells Its AI Search to Staud and Alice + Olivia

Daydream also sells its technology to retailers. In July, the company introduced Powered by Daydream, a program that adds its natural-language search to a brand’s own website. Staud and Alice + Olivia were among five brands live in the pilot, Daydream said in that release.

Daydream is selling into a category where shoppers already buy with AI’s help. Clothing, shoes and accessories made up 27.7% of consumers’ most recent AI-assisted purchases, ahead of electronics and technology at 21.8%. The figures come from “From Prompt to Purchase: Who Wins the AI Shopper?,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report based on an August survey of 2,191 U.S. consumers.

The report also asked what would move shoppers from a marketplace to buying directly from a brand or a store. A lower price or exclusive discount would do it for 53.9%. An AI assistant that handles checkout would do it for 12.1%. Another 21.8% said they would let an autonomous assistant choose the seller. Daydream’s agent answers the first two groups with its sale alerts and one-click checkout.