Highlights
Daydream’s fashion agent uses shoppers’ existing wardrobes, upcoming events and personal preferences to recommend outfits, track discounts and seek approval before checkout.
The company is expanding beyond consumer shopping by offering its AI-powered search technology to fashion brands including Staud and Alice + Olivia.
Fashion represents 27.7% of consumers’ latest AI-assisted purchases, outpacing electronics at 21.8%, according to PYMNTS Intelligence.
A shopper with a wedding to attend next month has to remember what’s in the closet, what fits and what the budget allows, then watch for a sale. Daydream, a fashion shopping startup, built an artificial intelligence (AI) agent to do that work and stop before it spends.