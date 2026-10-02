From Prompt to Purchase: Who Wins the AI Shopper?
Nearly 61 million U.S. consumers now start their online retail research with AI, but the final sale often lands somewhere familiar. Amazon closed 60% of consumers’ most recent AI-assisted purchases, showing that AI is changing product discovery faster than it is changing checkout. This report tracks that new shopping journey and shows what brands, retailers and payment providers can do to compete for the sale.
Imagine three runners shopping for a $200 pair of shoes. Each asks AI to compare cushioning, explain which models suit a half-marathon and find the best price. From there, their paths diverge. One follows the advice to a sporting goods website, selects the item and checks out. Another opens Amazon, where her card is saved and she knows how returns work. The third stays with the shopping agent that she’s set up for the purchase and authorizes it to order. The research looks similar. Who gets paid, however, can be very different.
Nearly 61 million U.S. consumers, or 23%, now name AI as their main starting point when researching retail purchases online. Yet Amazon accounts for 60% of respondents’ most recent AI-assisted purchases. That split frames the 12th installment of the PYMNTS Intelligence Consumer AI Benchmark Series, based on an August 2026 survey of 2,191 U.S. consumers.
The previous installment examined how power users were refining their AI routines. This edition follows the shopping journey from discovery through payment. A consumer who welcomes AI’s advice can keep control of checkout, return to a trusted marketplace or delegate the purchase. The central finding is that AI is displacing established research habits faster than it is displacing established buying relationships. Advertising and product visibility face a different competitive challenge from the accounts, saved cards and delivery services that help secure the sale.
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PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
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