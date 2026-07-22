From First Prompt to Daily Habit: The Data Behind Rising Gen AI Reliance

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A year ago, a consumer we’ll call Elena may have planned a family trip by opening a dozen browser tabs, copying prices into a spreadsheet and drafting separate messages to an airline and hotel. Today, she starts with one conversation through generative AI. She asks for three itineraries within her budget, compares the trade-offs, adds dietary needs and has the tool draft the questions she still needs to send. When a fare changes, she returns to the same thread and revises the plan. Her work has shifted from searching and assembling to asking, refining and deciding.

The previous report in this series compared newer and more experienced users. This installment asks consumers to compare their current gen AI behavior with their behavior when they first started using the technology. PYMNTS Intelligence data shows that this deeper use is spreading among people who already use gen AI. Between 58% and 69% of consumers using the technology for a variety of personal tasks say they use it more often now than they did when they first began using it.

The results point to a self-reinforcing cycle. Models improve. Users learn how to add context, set constraints and ask better follow-up questions. Results improve, trust grows, and gen AI moves into more tasks and more consequential choices. Put simply, trust builds because the tool keeps doing more and doing it better.

Key findings

Gen AI frequency is rising across all measured personal activities, led by learning and writing.

Power users are deepening reliance far faster than light users, including for complex tasks and important decisions.

Better results, time savings and improved user skill reinforce one another, while privacy remains the clearest weak spot.

Gen AI use is rising across the task map

Use of gen AI for personal tasks is growing. Sixty-nine percent of consumers who use gen AI for learning and self-improvement say they use it more now than when they first started. This heavier use extends to other task categories as well: 66% for writing and communication, 63% for managing banking finances and banking, planning travel and activities, and managing health and wellness. Even for the lowest cited category, everyday planning, 58% of users say they are using gen AI more now than when they began using it.

That range shows that heavier use extends well beyond one standout use case. Consumers are returning to gen AI for explanation, drafting, comparison, planning and financial guidance. Learning is especially suited to repeated use because the conversation can continue. A user can request a simpler explanation, ask for an example, challenge the answer and then raise the difficulty.

Learning and writing also draws the most frequent use. Roughly 47% of learning users and 45% of writing users say they use gen AI “often.” For financial and commerce providers, this expands the moments in which an AI assistant can shape research, budgeting, product comparison and purchase planning. Much of the next growth phase will come from current users adding occasions and tasks. Frequency and breadth now provide a stronger view of engagement than adoption alone.

The deepest gen AI users are pulling ahead

Sixty-one percent of personal power users say they rely on gen AI more now than when they began, compared with 32% of mainstream users and 19% of light users. At work, the comparable shares are 52% for power users, 42% for mainstream users and 13% for light users.

The gap also appears in self-reported progress. Among power users, 72% say their gen AI skill has improved, 65% say the range of tasks they can handle has increased, 56% use it for more complex or valuable work, and 61% rely on it more for decisions. Light users trail, with 42% saying their skills have improved, 24% can handle a broader range of tasks, 22% use it for more complex or valuable work, and 19% rely on it more for decisions.

A power user knows how to give context, request alternatives and correct an error. Better interactions create better results, which support more ambitious uses. Over time, a drafting tool can become a planning and research partner. One-third of workplace and personal users say they rely more on gen AI for important decisions. Among users who call gen AI essential, that share rises to 47%, compared with 26% among those who say it is not necessary.

This finding shows consumer AI companies are competing on progression. The strongest products will help people move from a useful first answer to a repeatable method for handling harder tasks.

The product and the user are improving together

Better results and time savings top the reasons for increased gen AI use. Among consumers using gen AI for work tasks who increased their use, 60% cite better results or quality, and 59% cite time savings as the reasons why their usage increased. For personal users, 49% say it has improved results or quality, and 55% say it has saved time. New features or model releases rank last in both settings.

User skill is also central. Half of work users and 41% of personal users say their improved skills led to their increased gen AI usage. Separately, 56% of work users and 51% of personal users say their gen AI skills are higher than when they started.

Consumers believe the technology has improved as well. In the workplace, 68% say ease of use is better, 66% say speed is better, 64% say accuracy improved and 62% say the range of tasks expanded. Personal users report similar gains. Privacy and safety lag, at 45% for work and 39% for personal use.

Among personal users who have reduced their gen AI use, 42% prefer to do the tasks themselves, 33% say the tools were less useful than they expected, 23% cite poor results and 19% cite privacy or security concerns. This finding shows retention depends on demonstrated outcomes, user education and trust. New releases can attract attention, but repeated value keeps consumers engaged.

Implications and opportunities for gen AI companies

Gen AI providers should help users advance. Guided prompts, examples, task templates and clear ways to refine an answer can shorten the learning curve. Memory and context can improve repeat interactions, provided consumers can see and control what the technology retains.

Providers should also prove value in specific jobs. Time saved, tasks completed and decisions supported are stronger retention signals than model awareness. Managing finances and banking, along with managing health and wellness, require clear sources, permission controls, explanations and an easy path to human help.

Privacy is the largest unresolved product gap in the data. Companies that make data use understandable and controllable can address one of the few reasons consumers step back. Commerce providers also have an opening to improve the path from product research to a reliable transaction.

Conclusion

Consumer use of gen AI is entering a reinforcing phase. People return because the tools save time and produce better work. They also return because they have learned how to get more from them. Those two forms of progress build confidence, expand the task list and increase reliance.

The small pullback group shows where the cycle can break: weak value, privacy concerns or a preference for direct control. The larger pattern runs toward more frequent use, broader tasks and greater reliance as capability and competence rise together.

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Methodology

“From First Prompt to Daily Habit: The Data Behind Rising Gen AI Reliance,” the latest installment of the Consumer AI Benchmark Series, is based on a PYMNTS Intelligence survey of 2,226 U.S. adults conducted in May 2026. The report examines how current gen AI users say their frequency, reliance, skills and perceptions have changed since they first started using the technology. The sample was balanced to match the U.S. adult population by age, gender, education and income.