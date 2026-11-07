Black Friday Escapes the Calendar and Heads for Your Wallet

Black Friday has developed a scheduling problem. It keeps arriving before Friday.

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The official date this year is Nov. 27, followed by Cyber Monday on Nov. 30. But retailers are already warming up the discount machinery. Apparently, consumers need several weeks to prepare for the urgency of buying something immediately.

With Amazon and Walmart running sales events throughout the year, it’s reasonable to wonder how much distinction remains in the Thanksgiving shopping ritual.

Quite a lot, judging by the spending. Adobe’s accounting of the 2025 holiday season put online Black Friday purchases in the United States at $11.8 billion, up 9.1% from 2024. Cyber Monday reached $14.25 billion and remained the year’s biggest online shopping day. Frequent promotions have given shoppers more occasions to spend, while these two dates still concentrate substantial demand.

What’s changing is the calendar, the access rules and, occasionally, the merchandise.

The Sale Before the Sale

Walmart’s holiday schedule includes Early Black Friday Deals Nov. 12-15, Black Friday Deals Nov. 23-29 and Cyber Monday offers Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Select online deals will be reserved for Walmart+ members during their first 24 hours of the first two events, while supplies last.

That turns early access into a membership benefit. Customers are buying a place closer to the front of a digital line.

Target’s Early Black Friday Sale started Monday (Nov. 5) and runs through Saturday (Nov. 7). Amazon is directing shoppers to early Holiday Shop deals, with more Black Friday details still to come. Its Alexa+ tools can notify shoppers when watched items go on sale.

The implication for merchants is straightforward. Waiting until Thanksgiving risks arriving after customers have allocated their budgets. Black Friday has become a rolling competition to capture the purchase first.

Even the Birds Get AI

The unusual offers extend beyond another television.

Birdfy announced discounts of up to 55% across its store Nov. 3-28, including smart feeders, nest cameras and birdbaths. Its feeders send footage to an app and use artificial intelligence to identify visiting species. The backyard buffet now comes with customer recognition.

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Household robots are joining the markdowns. QVC’s Black Friday page lists a Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum at $399.98 against a displayed comparison price of $999.99, a 60% reduction. These are advertised discounts against retailers’ reference prices, which don’t establish that an item has reached its lowest historical price.

Somewhere between identifying the finch and delegating the vacuuming, holiday shopping has become a recruitment drive for household technology.

Yes, Luxury Has a Black Friday

Designer shopping participates, although the label on the storefront makes a difference.

Farfetch said it takes part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday annually, with luxury fashion discounts, promotional codes and limited-time offers. That confirms participation, rather than a specific 2026 markdown. Louis Vuitton, meanwhile, said that it never has sales.

Luxury Black Friday therefore requires distinguishing a multibrand retailer’s promotion from a fashion house’s own pricing policy. A designer name doesn’t automatically come with a doorbuster.

And Yes, Crypto Can Pay

NewsDemon’s Black Friday promotion offers Usenet access starting at 50 cents monthly for two months, followed by $28 annually. It accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin and Monero.

For broader shopping, CoinGate sells gift cards purchased with cryptocurrency. That provides an indirect payment route; it doesn’t mean the retailer itself accepts crypto or that every promotion permits stacking.

Black Friday’s enduring asset is its ability to organize attention. Retailers can stretch the dates, reserve access and discount increasingly improbable products.

The bargain still must earn the purchase. Even when the bird feeder recognizes its customers.