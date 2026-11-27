Highlights
Fraud prevention is becoming a profitability strategy. AI-powered controls can help retailers maximize legitimate sales rather than simply minimize fraud losses.
False declines can undermine holiday shopping economics. Rejecting legitimate transactions wastes customer acquisition spending, erodes margins and redirects demand to competitors.
AI is redefining the economics of payment acceptance. Connecting fraud intelligence with contribution margins, customer lifetime value and fulfillment costs can help merchants make more profitable transaction-level decisions.
Somewhere between a retailer’s holiday advertising budget and its reported Cyber Monday sales sits a financial decision most shoppers never see. Whether accepting their money is worth the risk.