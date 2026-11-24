Cash conversion matters more than sales conversion. The holiday winners may be merchants that prioritize profitable transactions, disciplined inventory management and sufficient liquidity to finance January operations.

Record holiday sales can create a cash flow problem. Discounts, acquisition costs, fulfillment expenses and delayed payment settlements can erode margins and increase working capital requirements even as revenue rises.

Retail innovation has given small businesses unprecedented access to the tools of large enterprises. It has not given them equivalent balance sheets, purchasing power or tolerance for financial mistakes.

The democratization of retail technology has successfully scaled across Main Street.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Many of the capabilities that once distinguished the country’s largest retailers are available through a software subscription, and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) heading into Black Friday this week now have access to more sophisticated retail technology than ever before. They can automate advertising, offer installment financing, appear in artificial intelligence-generated shopping recommendations and more.

However, even though 88% of consumers in the United States will patronize a small business during this year’s holiday season, per a Nov. 12 projection from American Express, the democratization of retail innovation has yet to democratize the actual economics of SMB retail.

A national retailer can potentially withstand a disappointing promotional campaign, negotiate favorable supplier terms and finance inventory relatively cheaply. An independent merchant or small SMB chain may need the proceeds from Black Friday to finance the following week’s operations.

That distinction is turning holiday shopping into a working capital management exercise as much as a customer acquisition opportunity. For Main Street, the challenge is determining which innovations improve the economics of selling and which simply make it easier to spend money pursuing sales.

Read also: Black Friday Escapes the Calendar and Heads for Your Wallet

Not All Holiday Revenue Is Created Equal

The proliferation of digital commerce tools has made generating demand easier to operationalize. Generating profitable demand remains a different proposition. Technology can remove barriers to selling, transfer financial responsibilities and create new sources of demand. Whether these changes strengthen the business depends on how much economic value the merchant retains.

The objective is not necessarily to finish Black Friday with record sales. It is to arrive at Cyber Monday with enough cash to capitalize on them.

Today’s backdrop is one of the more challenging holiday contexts faced by SMBs in recent memory. High prices and delayed shipments caused U.S. business activity to grow at its slowest pace in four months, PYMNTS reported Monday (Nov. 23).

Consider a merchant selling a $100 product with a $55 merchandise cost. A 20% holiday discount, $10 in customer acquisition expenses, $8 in fulfillment costs and $3 in payment-related expenses would leave just $4 in contribution before overhead, returns and financing costs. The merchant records a sale. Its advertising platform records a conversion. Its payment provider records transaction volume. Each system can report a successful outcome while the underlying business earns almost nothing.

The problem for Main Street is that squeezed consumers are shopping on cost. PYMNTS Intelligence has chronicled the affordability concerns held by U.S. consumers, including in the October report “Keeping Up Gets Harder: Debt Confidence Falls Among Bill Payers,” part of the PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index. The research showed that price was the chief reason consumers traded down, put off or canceled a major purchase.

Get more PYMNTS in your Google feed Google News: PYMNTS headlines in your news feed. Follow PYMNTS Google Search: more PYMNTS in your results. Add as preferred source

Among the consumers who held back, 34.9% pointed to prices that were too high as their primary reason, per the report, followed by 17.6% who were waiting for a better deal or better timing, 16.4% who were prioritizing saving or debt payoff, 15.4% who cited income uncertainty and 14.7% who reported the cost of financing.

Large retailers can sometimes justify unprofitable transactions through recurring customer relationships, advertising revenue, membership fees or supplier arrangements. Small businesses frequently have fewer mechanisms for recovering these losses. The fragmentation of retail technology can obscure this economic reality.

The Hidden Financing Cost of Holiday Growth

The economics become more complicated when profitable sales generate immediate financial obligations but delayed access to cash. A successful holiday campaign can therefore increase a merchant’s short-term financing requirements rather than relieve them.

In September, 54% of firms with annual revenue of $150,000 or less reported having no credit available, according to PYMNTS Intelligence’s “Borrowing Room: How Business Size Shapes Credit Access and Growth.” Across SMBs of all sizes, 53% could draw on at least one loan or credit card if needed, the highest share across 20 survey editions dating to April 2024.

The issue is growing more relevant for businesses selling across multiple channels, each with different settlement schedules, reserve requirements and refund policies. A merchant may have a sophisticated view of its sales performance without an equally accurate picture of its available liquidity.

AI introduces another variable into the holiday economics of small businesses. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “New Data Shows Small Businesses Use AI to Grow Without Hiring” found in October that 74% of SMBs use AI at least occasionally. Of these businesses, 60% said they produce more work without adding staff, and 72% said AI lets them finish tasks faster.

For small businesses, the relevant distinction is between technology that removes an operating expense and technology that creates another competitive expense. AI may reduce the labor required to manage certain operations while increasing the pressure to maintain visibility across additional commerce channels.

As more merchants gain access to automated advertising, personalized promotions and AI-generated content, some of these efficiencies could be competed away through higher advertising bids, deeper discounts and greater pressure on delivery terms.

For small businesses, the more durable applications of AI may be those that improve inventory forecasting, identify unprofitable products, anticipate returns and reduce administrative workloads. These applications can strengthen margins without requiring merchants to capture additional consumer spending.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B newsletter.