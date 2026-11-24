Highlights
Retail innovation has given small businesses unprecedented access to the tools of large enterprises. It has not given them equivalent balance sheets, purchasing power or tolerance for financial mistakes.
Record holiday sales can create a cash flow problem. Discounts, acquisition costs, fulfillment expenses and delayed payment settlements can erode margins and increase working capital requirements even as revenue rises.
Cash conversion matters more than sales conversion. The holiday winners may be merchants that prioritize profitable transactions, disciplined inventory management and sufficient liquidity to finance January operations.
The democratization of retail technology has successfully scaled across Main Street.
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