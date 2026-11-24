Walmart says its customers can now use Meta’s AI agent, Muse, to find Black Friday deals.

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The offering, powered by the Walmart Agent Gateway, is designed to combine product discovery and purchasing into “one experience,” the retail giant said in a Tuesday (Nov. 24) news release.

“Imagine asking Muse to find a Black Friday TV deal under $500, track down the season’s hottest toys or help you check off everyone on your holiday gift list,” the release said.

“Instead of searching for each item yourself, Muse connects to the Walmart Agent Gateway, where it passes your shopping list to Walmart. Walmart then does the shopping, finding products that match your request.”

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According to the release, Muse can find relevant products from Walmart without sharing customers’ larger purchase history with others. The company’s Agent Profiles function lets shoppers “set spending limits, approve purchases and check your purchase history to see which purchases were made by your agent.”

Walmart notes that it’s also made some enhancements to its in-house artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Sparky, which can now turn a “handwritten list into a shopping cart” and use “images and voice to find what you need.”

PYMNTS wrote earlier this month that while companies like Amazon and Walmart have stretched the concept of Black Friday beyond its traditional Thanksgiving weekend spot, consumers will continue to spend heavily during this period.

Adobe’s figures for the 2025 holiday season placed online Black Friday purchases in the United States at $11.8 billion, a 9.1% increase from the prior year. Cyber Monday sales reached $14.25 billion, holding the title for the year’s biggest online shopping day.

While Walmart teams with one of the world’s biggest tech companies to boost holiday shopping, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) could have a tougher time ahead of them this year heading into the shopping weekend, as PYMNTS wrote Tuesday.

“A national retailer can potentially withstand a disappointing promotional campaign, negotiate favorable supplier terms and finance inventory relatively cheaply. An independent merchant or small SMB chain may need the proceeds from Black Friday to finance the following week’s operations,” that report said.

“That distinction is turning holiday shopping into a working capital management exercise as much as a customer acquisition opportunity. For Main Street, the challenge is determining which innovations improve the economics of selling and which simply make it easier to spend money pursuing sales.”