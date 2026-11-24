A digital health tool can bring a company under multiple sets of rules at once.

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The Food and Drug Administration may oversee software used to diagnose or treat disease, while federal privacy rules govern how a hospital and its vendors handle patient information. When the same company sells directly to consumers or supports care across state lines, Federal Trade Commission and state requirements can also come into play.

For legal and compliance teams, the starting point is to identify what each product does, who handles the data and where patients receive care, Healthcare Dive reported Tuesday (Nov. 24). A single company may need different answers for a hospital integration and a consumer subscription service, even when both use similar technology.

Daniel Cody, chair of Mintz’s digital health practice, advised providers to determine which services fall under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), according to the report.

The law applies to covered entities, including health plans and qualifying healthcare providers, as well as vendors that handle protected health information on their behalf, according to the Department of Health and Human Services website. A direct-to-consumer wellness app or cash-pay telehealth service may fall outside HIPAA, depending on the business and its role. The FTC’s Health Breach Notification Rule can apply to certain consumer health apps and connected devices outside HIPAA.

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Matthew Fisher, a partner at Hancock Daniel, said in the report that providers should vet vendors’ security practices and privacy policies and put business associate agreements in place where required. Who contracts with whom matters. If an electronic health record vendor embeds a tool that listens to visits and drafts clinical notes, the tool supplier may be the vendor’s subcontractor. If the provider contracts separately with both companies and each handles protected health information on its behalf, the provider may need an agreement with each.

Other federal rules govern how records move between systems. The Office of the National Coordinator sets certification standards for electronic health records, while the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has a role in promoting data exchange and adoption, the report said. A voluntary federal framework can help patient-facing apps access records across participating networks. Cody said companies using that framework still need to address applicable FTC and state privacy rules.

State requirements, such as Washington’s My Health My Data Act, can add another layer of compliance complexity, according to the report. It covers consumer health data outside HIPAA, requires covered businesses to publish a consumer health data privacy policy, gives consumers deletion rights and requires valid authorization before a sale. California’s broader consumer privacy law operates alongside a separate medical confidentiality statute. For data covered by HIPAA, a state rule that gives patients faster access to their records can still apply.

Multistate businesses can adopt the most protective applicable requirements as a common baseline or tailor their operations by state, said Randi Seigel, a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, per the report. Cody suggested that telehealth providers operating in Washington and other states consider using onboarding documents designed around Washington’s requirements. A common set of forms can simplify intake, while teams still need to check for obligations specific to each state.

“Following the strictest state is a design choice,” SimplePractice Chief Legal Officer Ali Hartley said, according to the report. “The law doesn’t require it.”

For mental health telehealth, Hartley said in the report that the patient’s location during the session generally determines which state’s practice rules apply. That can matter when a clinician is licensed in more than one state and sees patients remotely.

Seigel said in the report that differences in licensing, supervision, consent and payment rules already complicated multistate care before digital health and artificial intelligence added new requirements. As she put it, providers often need to “navigate multiple state requirements simultaneously.” For compliance teams, that means deciding where a uniform privacy policy can simplify operations and where the patient’s location or a vendor’s role calls for a different procedure.

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