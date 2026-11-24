Pay by Bank provider Trustly says it has raised $60 million in new capital.

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The financing “will support our work to bring together payment and data services and use AI to embed real-time financial intelligence,” Trustly CEO Johan Tjärnberg said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 24).

The funding will boost the development of new products that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) “to turn payments into intelligence, helping businesses win new customers, retain them for longer and stay ahead of risk,” the release added.

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The company noted that Trustly supports more than $120 billion in transactions a year. Trustly earlier this year announced it had surpassed 120 million customers worldwide.

PYMNTS Intelligence collaborated with Trustly earlier this year on the report “Pay by Bank Deep Dive: Digital Bank Users Are Ready to Switch.”

As the title suggests, it found that digital bank customers are more willing than the wider banking population to move transactions to Pay by Bank when the payment method features discounts and buyer protection.

The research found 35.4% of digital bank users’ account-to-account transactions could move to Pay by Bank if they were offered discounts and buyer protection, compared with 25.3% for the full sample. For bill payments, the estimates came to 32% for digital bank users and 22% overall. And the incentives “most likely to drive Pay by Bank use do not differ much by bank type,” the report added.

Roughly 43% of digital bank users named immediate cash benefits as their chief reason for using Pay by Bank, while 16.9% pointed to buyer protection. About one-quarter, 25.4%, say none of the incentives mentioned would make them more interested.

The research found that Pay by Bank still has some work to do to become a debit alternative. Just 12.2% of all bank customers said they saw it as a substitute for debit. But with rewards, buyer protection or both in the mix, the research found 72% either already see Pay by Bank as a debit substitute or would under at least one of those conditions.

“Digital bank users combine greater comfort with digital payment experiences and higher estimated switching potential across every transaction category measured,” the report added. “The data indicates that discounts and purchase protections are central to converting that openness into transaction volume.”