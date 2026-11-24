Safety and liability concerns complicate Tesla’s pitch to seniors because age-related declines in reaction time and vision could undermine drivers’ ability to intervene when the software makes mistakes.

Tesla’s active FSD subscriptions grew 67% year over year to 1.74 million in the third quarter, while vehicle deliveries fell 2%, a sign that software revenue is growing in importance.

Tesla is promoting AI-assisted driving to preserve independence among older consumers, targeting a market of about 36 million licensed U.S. drivers 70 and older.

Tesla is telling older drivers who have stopped driving, or are close to stopping, that its Full Self-Driving software can give them their freedom back. But the software still requires them to watch the road and take over the moment it makes a mistake.

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In March, Tesla reposted a Cybertruck owner’s clip of an 87-year-old woman who, the owner wrote, had not driven a car for five years. Tesla’s caption read, “FSD Supervised can give you back your freedom.” In July, the company published a customer story about a 93-year-old woman who uses Full Self-Driving (Supervised), known as FSD, and can now visit her son 400 miles away.

Tesla’s promotion of FSD to seniors drew scrutiny Monday (Nov. 23). FSD can make a mistake at any moment and leave the driver to correct it, and researchers warn that aging slows the reactions and narrows the vision that correction requires, Bloomberg reported.

FSD Subscriptions Rose 67% While Car Deliveries Fell 2%

The pitch comes as Tesla’s software grows and its car sales do not. Active FSD subscriptions rose 67% from a year earlier to 1.74 million in the third quarter, and vehicle deliveries fell 2% to 486,532, Tesla said in its third-quarter shareholder update. That count includes customers who paid for FSD upfront. FSD had nearly 1.5 million paying customers one quarter earlier, PYMNTS reported in July.

FSD costs $99 a month, according to Tesla’s support page. Half of Tesla’s paid FSD customers now pay by subscription, a first for the company, Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja said on the third-quarter earnings call. Taneja said the software appeals to people who had trouble driving. “Now they’re getting their freedom back by being able to use FSD,” he said.

Tesla has not disclosed how many FSD customers are older drivers. The U.S. had about 36 million licensed drivers 70 and older in 2024, more than double the 1997 total, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said.

Ford, GM, Lemonade Put a Price on Driving Help

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Tesla is not the only company charging monthly for driving help. In the second quarter, paid subscriptions to BlueCruise, Ford’s hands-free highway driving system, grew 20%, and General Motors’ OnStar unit recognized $800 million in revenue, up 20%, PYMNTS reported in August.

Lemonade, a New York-based digital insurer, introduced a policy in Arizona in January with per-mile rates about 50% lower when FSD is engaged, PYMNTS reported. Lemonade Co-Founder Shai Wininger said Tesla’s data and Lemonade’s own claims showed FSD made driving about twice as safe for the average driver, according to the same PYMNTS report.

Tesla’s FSD Still Needs a Driver Who Stays in Control

Tesla’s support page says FSD (Supervised) is “intended to be used only with a fully attentive driver” and that the driver is responsible for the vehicle at all times.

The crash record does not show how older drivers fare with it. Tesla has told federal regulators of almost 2,400 crashes since June 2025 with a driver-assistance system engaged, including 24 with at least one death, and the records do not list drivers’ ages, Bloomberg reported. Videos of people extending their driving years conflict with Tesla’s owner’s manuals and could expose Tesla and FSD users to liability after a crash, Matthew Wansley, a professor at Yeshiva University’s Cardozo School of Law, told Bloomberg.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) found in December 2025 that Tesla violated state law by marketing the software as “Full Self-Driving.” Tesla has since added “(Supervised)” to make clear that a driver must supervise the software, which let it avoid a 30-day license suspension, the DMV said Feb. 17.

Older consumers have been slow to adopt AI in other parts of their lives. Of baby boomers and seniors, 66.7% did not use AI as of February, nearly three times the Generation Z rate of 29.6%, according to “The AI On-Ramp: Data Shows How Everyday Tasks Build Consumer Habits,” an April PYMNTS Intelligence report.

Boomers also want control over how they use AI. Sixty-one percent of baby boomers prefer to start an AI interaction themselves, according to “The New AI Handshake: Data Shows When Consumers Want Help and When They Want Control,” another PYMNTS Intelligence report, which surveyed 2,111 U.S. adults in March.