Highlights
Tesla is promoting AI-assisted driving to preserve independence among older consumers, targeting a market of about 36 million licensed U.S. drivers 70 and older.
Tesla’s active FSD subscriptions grew 67% year over year to 1.74 million in the third quarter, while vehicle deliveries fell 2%, a sign that software revenue is growing in importance.
Safety and liability concerns complicate Tesla’s pitch to seniors because age-related declines in reaction time and vision could undermine drivers’ ability to intervene when the software makes mistakes.
Tesla is telling older drivers who have stopped driving, or are close to stopping, that its Full Self-Driving software can give them their freedom back. But the software still requires them to watch the road and take over the moment it makes a mistake.