The Performance Gap: Why Every Transaction Is a Growth Opportunity

A new generation of payment platforms is embedding intelligence directly into the transaction layer. By combining authorization, cost and risk optimization within a unified infrastructure, these platforms help merchants recover revenue, protect margins and improve payment performance at scale.

Merchants can no longer treat payment processing as a back-end utility. As payment environments grow more complex, competitive advantage depends on infrastructure that makes intelligent decisions to improve authorization, reduce costs and manage risk in real time.

Authorization failures, fraud controls and payment friction erode revenue long before those losses appear on the P&L, compounding with every transaction.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

Get Unlimited Access Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.

The payments industry has mastered how to move money but not how to maximize its value. Despite rapid digital innovation, revenue leakage continues to widen the gap between customer intent and completed transactions, creating one of the greatest untapped performance opportunities for enterprise merchants.

The performance gap is not a single problem but a compounding series of revenue losses that accumulate across every stage of the payment journey. Purchase intent evaporates at checkout. Authorization failures turn willing customers away. Fraud and chargebacks erode margins after the sale. And the cost of processing itself may consume a disproportionate share of revenue when not actively managed. Each of these challenges is addressable. But none of them can be solved when payment infrastructure is built only to process transactions rather than to optimize them.

This Tracker series examines why payments optimization has become a strategic imperative for enterprise merchants. Authorization, cost and risk performance are emerging as competitive differentiators, while a new generation of intelligent payment platforms is helping leading organizations close the performance gap. That imperative is driving demand for value-added services: capabilities layered around the transaction itself that recover revenue, reduce costs and protect customers well beyond the moment of payment.

The Performance Gap Runs Deeper Than Most Merchants Realize

Authorization failures, fraud controls and payment friction erode revenue long before those losses appear on the P&L, compounding with every transaction.

Authorization failures, fraud and payment friction create hidden performance gaps.

Beneath the performance gap lies a deeper layer of revenue leakage that most merchants rarely see directly, including authorization failures, fraud losses and the friction generated by overly aggressive risk controls. According to industry analysis, payment failures alone affect an estimated one in five eCommerce orders, creating approximately $47 billion in annual revenue leakage globally. PYMNTS Intelligence research estimates that U.S. merchants lose $157 billion annually to false declines, which are legitimate transactions incorrectly rejected by fraud detection systems. Around 42% of consumers abandon their carts after experiencing a failed payment, meaning that a single poor authorization outcome can permanently sever a customer relationship. 1 in 5 eCommerce orders affected by payment failures, creating $47 billion in annual revenue leakage globally

The challenge is compounded by a fundamental tension in traditional payment risk management: The tools designed to prevent fraud often create as much revenue damage as the fraud they stop. The LexisNexis True Cost of Fraud 2026 North America Retail and Ecommerce Study found that anti-fraud measures increase customer churn at 56% of U.S. retailers and 54% of U.S. eCommerce companies.

For enterprise merchants operating at scale, false declines are not a minor calibration issue. They are a material revenue leak that frequently exceeds the fraud losses the controls were built to prevent. Declines, fraud and friction do not show up as separate line items on a profit-and-loss statement. But together, they act like a slow drain on payment performance that gets worse with every transaction.



Optimization Is Becoming a Strategic Imperative

Merchants can no longer treat payment processing as a back-end utility. As payment environments grow more complex, competitive advantage depends on infrastructure that makes intelligent decisions to improve authorization, reduce costs and manage risk in real time.

Payments are evolving from processing systems into decisioning engines.

56% of U.S. consumers experienced a false payment decline within the past three months. Chronic revenue loss means that as payment environments become more complex, transaction optimization, not merely payment processing, becomes an imperative. This shift reflects a fundamental change in what payments infrastructure is expected to do. It is no longer enough to route transactions from one party to another. Instead, modern payment systems must make intelligent decisions at every step of the transaction journey to increase the probability of a successful, low-cost, low-risk outcome.

Merchants increasingly compete on approval rates, cost control and risk outcomes.

Competitive advantage is shifting toward merchants that can improve authorization performance, reduce unnecessary costs and manage risk without adding customer friction. Payment performance has become a measurable commercial differentiator. For example, closing the gap between a middling 92% approval rate and a best-in-class 96% can translate to millions in recovered revenue per year. These are transactions that cost the merchant nothing extra to capture, with no additional traffic and no new marketing spend. They simply require better conversion of purchases already in progress.

A December 2025 PYMNTS Intelligence Tracker reported that 85% of U.S. merchants identify preventing fraud without degrading the customer experience as their single biggest challenge. As a result, more than half of U.S. financial institutions have already adopted or are implementing fraud orchestration to address it. These priorities reflect a dual focus: protecting revenue already earned and reducing the friction that puts it at risk.

As McKinsey noted in its 2025 Global Payments Report, merchant payment providers must transition from simply enabling payment acceptance to offering autonomous payment infrastructure. Features such as smart routing, real-time settlement, automated compliance and dynamic cost optimization are becoming expectations rather than differentiators.

The Intelligence Layer Is Emerging as the New Competitive Advantage

A new generation of payment platforms is embedding intelligence directly into the transaction layer. By combining authorization, cost and risk optimization within a unified infrastructure, these platforms help merchants recover revenue, protect margins and improve payment performance at scale.

Authorization optimization improves transaction success.

Capabilities such as network tokens, account updater services, intelligent retries and dynamic routing help improve authorization rates and recover transactions that might otherwise be lost. These tools address the structural causes of authorization failure: outdated card credentials, suboptimal routing paths, aggressive internal fraud rules and the absence of real-time adaptability in transaction processing. Each capability targets a specific failure mode, and together they compound into significant authorization gains. 69% of companies using all core orchestration capabilities achieve approval rates above 97%.

According to PYMNTS Intelligence research, 69% of companies that rely on all core orchestration capabilities (including routing automation, account updater and network tokens) achieve transaction approval rates above 97%. That compares to just 32% of those relying on manual routing. Network tokenization alone delivers authorization uplifts of 4.6% on card-not-present transactions per Visa’s reporting, while intelligent routing through local acquirers can produce acceptance rate improvements of up to 16% compared to single-provider approaches.

Even incremental improvements matter at enterprise scale: Mastercard’s Payment Optimization Platform (POP) delivered conversion uplifts of 9% to 15% in early trials, providing independent evidence of what optimized authorization intelligence can achieve.

Cost optimization protects margins.

Optimization strategies such as interchange management, optimized debit routing and enhanced transaction data can help merchants reduce payment costs while preserving or improving overall efficiency. For enterprise merchants, interchange fees are often the largest expense associated with accepting card payments. U.S. merchants paid a record $187.20 billion in interchange fees in 2024 alone, according to the Nilson Report.

Most merchants overpay on interchange because transactions default to higher rate tiers when not accompanied by enhanced data that qualifies them for lower rates. For example, an enterprise merchant processing $50 million in annual card volume could reduce interchange costs by more than $150,000 simply by qualifying more transactions for optimized interchange tiers. Real-world results confirm the scale of savings available. Following the launch of Visa’s updated Commercial Enhanced Data Program, one commercial payments platform reported helping business-to-business (B2B) customers reduce interchange costs by nearly 44%, saving $14.7 million across more than $1.2 billion in qualifying transactions.

Debit routing optimization offers another lever. Industry benchmarks show that businesses using payment orchestration can reduce processing fees by up to 30% by routing transactions based on cost and performance. In essence, it works like dynamic pricing in reverse: The infrastructure finds the most cost-effective path for each transaction rather than defaulting to a single route. Cost reduction and authorization improvement are not competing priorities. They are complementary outcomes of the same intelligent routing infrastructure.

For merchants operating at scale, the combined effect of interchange optimization, debit routing and enhanced transaction data represents a significant structural margin improvement that multiplies across every transaction.

Risk optimization strengthens performance without adding friction.

AI-powered tools for managing fraud, disputes and chargebacks are designed to balance security and customer experience rather than forcing trade-offs between the two. This balance has historically been elusive. Aggressive fraud controls have reduced fraud losses while simultaneously driving false declines and customer churn, often at a net cost to the merchant. The 2026 LexisNexis True Cost of Fraud Study cited earlier found that the total cost to U.S. retail and eCommerce companies was $5.13 for every dollar of direct fraud loss, up from $2.40 in 2016.

Advanced AI, combined with robust network data, changes the game. Instead of relying on static rules, built around risk signals from a fixed point in time, AI-powered fraud systems continuously analyze behavioral patterns, historical transactions data, and real-time signals to distinguish genuine customers from fraudulent actors with greater precision.

Mastercard’s 2025 payment fraud prevention research found that four in five respondents (83%) saw AI meaningfully cut false-positive rates and related customer churn over the previous year. Meanwhile, 42% of issuers and 26% of acquirers each reported blocking more than $5 million in fraud attempts over the prior two years through AI-powered detection. According to Mastercard’s research with Datos Insights, global chargeback costs are projected to grow from $36.9 billion in 2026 to $46.1 billion by 2029, making AI-driven chargeback prevention an increasingly critical component of any risk optimization strategy.

Leading platforms are embedding optimization directly into the transaction layer.

A new generation of payment platforms is bringing authorization, cost and risk optimization capabilities together within a unified infrastructure layer, helping merchants operationalize performance improvements at scale. The competitive differentiation of these platforms lies not in any individual feature but in the intelligence layer that connects them. This layer enables real-time decisions about routing, retries, token selection, fraud scoring and data enrichment while continuously learning from network-wide performance signals.

The results are measurable. PayPal, for example, reports that enterprise payment platforms with strong technology stacks can achieve authorization rates roughly 500 basis points higher than the market average.1 At enterprise transaction volumes, that gap compounds into a meaningful revenue advantage with every transaction processed. For enterprise merchants, the conclusion is straightforward. The platform that embeds intelligence across the full transaction life cycle does not just process payments more efficiently. It converts more of the revenue that is already being earned.

Optimize Every Payment Journey

Payments are evolving from a back-end utility into a real-time decisioning engine. Merchants that actively optimize authorization performance, payment costs and risk outcomes outperform those that treat payment processing as a commodity function. The implications are clear: The platforms that will define the next era of competitive advantage are those that embed intelligence directly into the transaction layer, combining network tokens, dynamic routing, AI-driven fraud prevention and interchange optimization within a unified infrastructure. These are the value-added services that separate a payment processor from a growth partner. For enterprise merchants prepared to close the performance gap, every transaction is both a challenge and an opportunity.

Payment executives need to think beyond how their systems process a transaction and start thinking about what that transaction can do for the business. The differentiator now is what’s wrapped around the payment—before, during and after it happens. Enterprise merchants deserve more: value-added services that actively recover revenue, help reduce costs and protect customers at every step of the journey beyond the moment of payment.” Jonathan Cordeau

Vice President, GTM Payment Services Crypto & Agentic, PayPal

Learn more about how PayPal unifies payment processing, acceptance, risk management and payouts for some of the world’s largest merchants.

1. Based on a comparative analysis of average authorization rates between a major global payments network and PayPal* internal data, examining online transactions over a 12-month period (January–December 2024). Large Enterprises (LEs) are defined as merchants with estimated annual revenue of $100M+ in the United States (US), $25M+ in the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany (DE), $20M+ in Australia (AU) and Canada (CA), $12.5M+ in France (FR), Italy (IT), and Spain (ES), and $3M+ in Brazil (BR). Composite results are weighted across these nine countries based on the size of their 2023 digital commerce markets, sourced from Euromonitor. *The data utilizes PayPal internal metrics derived from its enterprise processing platform, formerly known as Braintree.↩