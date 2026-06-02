Cover for the PYMNTS Intelligence and Spreedly June 2026 report, The Orchestration Advantage. New research shows how payment orchestration can optimize payment processes and minimize disruptions to improve sales outcomes.

The Hidden Checkout Problem Costing Firms Revenue

The Orchestration Advantage: How Routing Architecture Shapes Payments Performance

PYMNTS surveyed 110 U.S. companies with annual revenue of $10 million or more to see how payment orchestration affects authorization rates, checkout completion and customer experience. The findings show a sharp divide: Companies with all five core capabilities are pulling ahead, while partial deployment may be adding complexity without improving results.

Read more in “The Orchestration Advantage: How Routing Architecture Shapes Payments Performance,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Spreedly collaboration.

Inside the June Report
  • Payment orchestration investments are not always translating into better performance. While 89% of companies have failover or backup routing, only 47% achieve approval rates above 97%.
  • Orchestration performance depends on deploying all five core capabilities together. Companies with all five capabilities are far more likely to achieve meaningful gains in checkout completion.
  • Token control, PSP onboarding speed and new payment rail integration remain major barriers. These gaps make provider switching slow, expensive and difficult to scale.

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