The Hidden Checkout Problem Costing Firms Revenue

PYMNTS surveyed 110 U.S. companies with annual revenue of $10 million or more to see how payment orchestration affects authorization rates, checkout completion and customer experience. The findings show a sharp divide: Companies with all five core capabilities are pulling ahead, while partial deployment may be adding complexity without improving results.

Read more in “The Orchestration Advantage: How Routing Architecture Shapes Payments Performance,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Spreedly collaboration.