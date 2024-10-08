56% of US Consumers Experienced a False Payment Decline in Last 90 Days

In an era of evolving consumer preferences, merchants face mounting pressure to streamline payment processes. As payment methods diversify and the costs of transaction processing rise, open payments platforms have emerged as vital tools for merchants and aggregators.

A PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Open for Business: Unlocking the Power of Open Payments,” a collaboration with Spreedly, analyzes how these platforms simplify payment integrations, enhance transaction success rates, and provide a scalable solution to meet growing customer demands.

Meeting the Demand for Diverse Payment Options

The realm of consumer payments is changing swiftly, with an increasing number of options available for transactions. According to the report, 56% of U.S. customers have experienced a false payment decline in the past three months. This not only frustrates customers, but also risks losing sales for merchants. The key to staying competitive lies in adopting open payments platforms, which unify various payment protocols through a single API. This allows merchants to accommodate a wide range of payment preferences without the need for multiple integrations.

For example, Olo, a digital ordering platform for restaurants, integrated with Spreedly’s open payments solution, allowing seamless use of mobile wallets and other payment methods. This not only enhances customer experience, but also facilitates the rapid development of new digital offerings. As customers expect smooth transactions, merchants that fail to adapt risk losing market share to more agile competitors.

Improving Authorization Rates and Reducing Friction

Payment declines can severely impact customer satisfaction and business revenue. Some 40% of global consumers reported experiencing a false payment decline recently, with 79% indicating that varied payment options are crucial for building trust with brands. To mitigate these issues, open payments platforms offer enhanced authorization rates by improving back-end connections and streamlining transaction processes.

Collaboration between FlexPay and Spreedly highlights how such platforms can recover failed transactions, particularly for subscription services. A single missed payment in a subscription model can lead to customer churn and lost revenue. By leveraging open payments technology, merchants can reduce these risks, ensuring a smoother experience for their customers and fostering long-term loyalty.

Streamlining eCommerce Operations

As the demands of digital commerce evolve, so too must the infrastructure that supports it. Open payments platforms represent the next evolution in payment orchestration, providing firms with back-end efficiencies essential for optimizing eCommerce. Spreedly Senior Director of Product and Market Strategy Andy McHale says these platforms not only manage transactions, but also integrate essential support tools that enhance the overall payment flow.

The flexibility offered by open payments is crucial for merchants looking to expand their operations. By using a unified API, businesses can adapt to new market needs without the burden of extensive integration processes. These platforms come equipped with advanced fraud prevention features and compliance tools that reduce the complexities of maintaining a secure payment environment.

As consumer payment preferences diversify, open payments platforms have become essential for merchants to stay competitive. These solutions enhance transaction success rates and simplify operations, enabling businesses to focus on growth and customer satisfaction.