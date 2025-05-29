73% of Gen Z Identify as ‘Reactors’ in New Study

A shift is underway in how consumers in the United States manage their finances, and high earners are increasingly exhibiting reactive money habits.
The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Financial Management Divide: Planners vs. Reactors” surveyed 2,878 U.S. consumers between Jan. 8 and Jan. 20 to examine distinct financial management behaviors. The report identified two primary personal finance styles. Planners take a strategic, proactive approach to managing their cash flow, often avoiding reliance on credit. Reactors, conversely, handle bills as they arise and frequently depend on credit. In January, 4 in 10 consumers were classified as planners, while the remaining 60% fell into the reactor category.
The report indicated that the balance between these groups is shifting, with economic pressures reshaping financial habits across different income levels. The share of planners has declined since February 2024, when roughly half of consumers were planners and half reactors. This variance over time suggests that a consumer’s financial management style may be linked to economic uncertainty or seasonal spending trends.
The rise in reactive behaviors, particularly among younger generations and high-income earners, signals that reactive responses to financial pressures are transcending traditional income boundaries. Understanding these behavioral distinctions is critical for financial institutions and wealth managers focused on developing planning habits and solutions supporting stability and growth.
Key findings from the report include:
The report also detailed the specific criteria defining each persona, such as average credit card balances, savings levels and how emergency expenses would be covered.
While planners were comparatively unlikely to live paycheck to paycheck, some still did, potentially due to low income or unavoidable high expenses. Conversely, reactors comprised 92% of those who had difficulty paying monthly bills and 68% of those living paycheck to paycheck without difficulties.
The findings underscored the need for tailored solutions from financial institutions to support the distinct needs of each money-management persona.