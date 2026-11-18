Highlights
Retailers are monetizing traffic beyond the checkout. Target’s non-merchandise revenue grew 19.3%, showing how advertising, payments and memberships could help fund lower prices.
More shoppers, not bigger baskets, are driving growth. Target’s 5% traffic increase suggests retail’s recovery hinges on winning more shopping occasions, not higher spending per visit.
Retail’s next advantage is customer economics, not product margins. Digital growth, store-based fulfillment and new revenue streams are reshaping how retailers generate profits.
The next retail advantage may come from lower prices, not higher margins.