Retail’s next advantage is customer economics, not product margins. Digital growth, store-based fulfillment and new revenue streams are reshaping how retailers generate profits.

More shoppers, not bigger baskets, are driving growth. Target’s 5% traffic increase suggests retail’s recovery hinges on winning more shopping occasions, not higher spending per visit.

Retailers are monetizing traffic beyond the checkout. Target’s non-merchandise revenue grew 19.3%, showing how advertising, payments and memberships could help fund lower prices.

The next retail advantage may come from lower prices, not higher margins.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Target’s third-quarter results, announced Wednesday (Nov. 18), offer an early look at that model in action. The retailer reported $27.07 billion in revenue, up 7.1% from a year earlier, while comparable sales increased 5.6%. Customer traffic rose 5%, accounting for nearly all the comparable-sales gain. Adjusted earnings reached $2.65 per share, although a one-time tariff refund contributed 50 cents.

The more consequential development was elsewhere in the business. Target’s non-merchandise revenue grew 19.3%, nearly three times the pace of merchandise sales.

Retailers are developing more ways to make money from the customers they already attract by building businesses around advertising, payments, memberships and digital marketplaces. The economics of a customer visit now extend beyond the merchandise in the shopping cart, potentially giving retailers new ways to compete on price without sacrificing profitability.

Read more: October CPI Shows Grocery Bills Rising as Inflation Slows

The Economics of Lower Prices Are Changing

For decades, the central trade-off in retail was straightforward. Lower prices could attract more shoppers, but they also compressed merchandise margins. Retailers needed greater volume, lower operating costs or both to make the equation work.

But as consumers become more financially stretched, and customer lifetime value undergoes a period of variance, that traditional retail trade-off is becoming more complicated. Target’s Roundel advertising business, Circle Card profit-sharing arrangements, Circle 360 memberships and Target+ marketplace, for example, now all create additional revenue opportunities around the shopping experience for the retailer, per its management team on Wednesday’s earnings call.

Advertising revenue increased approximately 23% to $296 million during the quarter. Credit card profit-sharing revenue climbed roughly 29% to $153 million.

These businesses remain small compared with Target’s merchandise operations. But their faster growth points to an important strategic possibility: Retailers may be able to treat competitive pricing as an investment in acquiring and retaining customers rather than simply as a reduction in product profitability.

See also: Keep the House, Cut the Subscription: How Consumers Rank Spending

Digital Growth Is Making Physical Stores More Valuable

Target’s digital comparable sales increased 9.8%, more than twice the growth rate of store-originated sales. Yet 97.4% of the company’s merchandise sales were fulfilled through stores, including online purchases completed through pickup, delivery and shipping from store locations.

The numbers highlight a structural shift in retail infrastructure. Physical stores are no longer simply places where customers buy merchandise. They are becoming distribution assets that support digital commerce, reduce the distance between inventory and customers, and create opportunities to combine online convenience with in-person shopping.

Get more PYMNTS in your Google feed Google News: PYMNTS headlines in your news feed. Follow PYMNTS Google Search: more PYMNTS in your results. Add as preferred source

That makes the distinction between eCommerce and physical retail less useful as a measure of competitive advantage.

For executives, the more consequential questions concern fulfillment costs, inventory productivity and the returns generated by each store across multiple sales channels.

Target expects to invest $5 billion to $6 billion in capital expenditures in 2027. Whether those investments produce stronger returns will depend partly on how effectively its physical network supports both traditional shopping and digitally originated demand.

See also: The Fragmented Paycheck: Why Rising Spending No Longer Means Stronger Demand

The Consumer Recovery Is About Frequency, Not Bigger Baskets

Target’s comparable-sales growth was driven by a 5% increase in transactions, while average transaction value rose just 0.6%. Consumers are returning more frequently, but they are not substantially increasing what they spend per trip.

The category results reinforce the point. Sales in Target’s Fun 101 merchandise category rose nearly 27%, beauty increased more than 9%, and food and beverage grew nearly 7%. Apparel, by contrast, declined approximately 4%.

Rather than signaling a broad recovery in discretionary spending, the results suggest consumers are making selective purchasing decisions, with stronger demand in certain categories and shopping occasions. For retailers, winning those occasions may matter more than persuading customers to spend more during each visit.

That creates a potentially reinforcing cycle: Competitive prices attract traffic, traffic supports advertising and loyalty economics, and those additional revenue streams may help sustain the value proposition.

The challenge is ensuring the economics work after accounting for promotions, fulfillment expenses and customer-acquisition costs.

Target’s results arrive as the company prepares for a holiday season built around value, exclusive merchandise and more than 8,000 new gift offerings. Its early November sales trends were accelerating from October, according to management. But as Target’s earnings reveal, the winners this holiday season may not be the retailers earning the most on each sale, but those generating the strongest returns from the entire customer relationship.