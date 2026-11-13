Anthropic’s Claude Tops AI Rankings as OpenAI Limits Cyber Model 

Highlights
Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5.2 topped the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index at 65, with Jump Trading, Balyasny and Box as named users. Meta released Muse Ember at $0.10 per million input tokens for repetitive agent tasks.
OpenAI limited GPT-6 Cyber to approved security customers. In testing, the model found 81 previously unknown high-severity Firefox flaws. Thinking Machines Lab and Baidu released lower-cost models, and Baidu published its weights.
Google DeepMind’s Gemini Robotics 2.5 sorted parts on live Mercedes-Benz lines with a 96% success rate.
The frontier changed hands again this week. Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5.2 moved past Google’s Gemini 4 Carbon on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, the independent scorecard both companies cite. Meta went the other direction with a model priced at $0.10 per million input tokens, built to do the grunt work while a bigger model plans. OpenAI kept its most capable security model behind a vetting process.
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