The Fed Rate Hike Is Making Corporate Cash Too Expensive to Ignore

Highlights
With rates near 4%, even small yield gaps across billion-dollar corporate balances can translate into millions of dollars left on the table.
Higher borrowing costs make the timing of every receivable, supplier payment and liquidity decision more consequential.
The Fed sets the price of money. CFOs decide how much they pay. Cash visibility, forecasting, sweeps and payment timing are becoming P&L levers, not treasury housekeeping.
The Federal Reserve just made corporate cash strategic again.