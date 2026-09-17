The Fed Rate Hike Is Making Corporate Cash Too Expensive to Ignore

The Fed sets the price of money. CFOs decide how much they pay. Cash visibility, forecasting, sweeps and payment timing are becoming P&L levers, not treasury housekeeping.

Higher borrowing costs make the timing of every receivable, supplier payment and liquidity decision more consequential.

With rates near 4%, even small yield gaps across billion-dollar corporate balances can translate into millions of dollars left on the table.

The Federal Reserve just made corporate cash strategic again.

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The Fed on Wednesday (Sept. 16) raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point, bringing the federal funds target range to 3.75% to 4%. It was the central bank’s first increase since 2023, approved unanimously as policymakers pointed to persistent inflation alongside resilient domestic spending and robust capital investment.

For chief financial officers and corporate treasurers, however, the significance of the move goes beyond the cost of debt.

Higher rates create an uncomfortable symmetry inside the corporate balance sheet. Cash becomes more valuable to hold at roughly the same time it becomes more expensive to borrow. That puts the sprawling machinery of enterprise liquidity, spanning deposits, sweeps, money market funds, receivables, payables, working capital terms, revolving credit and short-term investments, all back under scrutiny.

This may not be a one-meeting adjustment, either. Fed policymakers project another increase before year-end, with the median forecast indicating rates could remain around current levels through 2027.

Read also: The 4 New Working-Capital Levers CFOs Can Pull in Real Time

The Fed’s Rate Hike Gives Idle Cash a Bigger Opportunity Cost

The question is no longer simply what higher rates will do to financing costs. It is whether companies are making every dollar on their balance sheets work hard enough.

Consider a company carrying $1 billion in operating liquidity. A difference of just 50 basis points in realized yield represents $5 million annually. A 100-basis-point gap represents $10 million. Suddenly, the distinction between cash sitting in a low-yield operating account and cash automatically swept into an interest-bearing vehicle becomes something a CFO can see on the income statement.

The challenge is that enterprise cash rarely exists as one clean pool. It is fragmented across subsidiaries, currencies, banks and geographies. Some is required for payroll and supplier payments. Some serves as a liquidity buffer. Some may be trapped by tax, regulatory or operational constraints. And some may simply be sitting where it has always sat because moving it has historically been more trouble than the yield was worth.

That puts pressure on treasury teams to improve cash visibility, forecasting and segmentation. The objective is not simply to chase yield. It is to know which dollars need to remain immediately accessible, which can be invested for days or months, and which balances are effectively stranded because the infrastructure required to mobilize them is inadequate.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Growth and Scaling: The Corporate Finance Inflection Point” found in August that 62% of middle-market finance executives have struggled to manage or scale cash flow forecasting, while 37% identified it as their single biggest finance or back-office challenge.

See also: Working Capital Is Becoming a Priced Portfolio for CFOs

Working Capital Is Getting a Rate-Driven Reprice, Too

The other side of higher-yielding cash is higher-cost liquidity. Major banks in the United States, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo moved their prime rates from 6.75% to 7% following Wednesday’s decision.

That flows into the economics surrounding revolving credit facilities and other floating-rate corporate borrowing. But the impact can extend further into the payments cycle. When liquidity becomes more expensive, the timing of cash flows matters more.

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A company that can collect receivables several days earlier has less need to fund the gap elsewhere. A business able to determine whether an early-payment discount produces a better return than retaining cash can treat accounts payable as a financial lever rather than an administrative function. Better forecasting can reduce precautionary cash balances while giving treasury greater confidence about investing surplus liquidity.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Time to Cash™: A New Measure of Business Resilience” found in October that 77.9% of CFOs see improving the cash flow cycle as “very or extremely important” to their strategy in the year ahead.

Read also: 24/7 Money Means Treasury Needs to Figure Out Its Weekend Plans

The Corporate Bank Relationship Comes Back Under the Microscope

Wednesday’s increase lifted the interest rate paid on reserve balances to 3.9%, effective Thursday (Sept. 17), as part of the central bank’s implementation of its new policy stance. That does not dictate what corporations receive on their deposits, but it raises the economic stakes around the spread between what banks can earn and what they pass through to customers.

For banks, FinTechs and treasury management providers, that could intensify competition around automated sweeps, cash concentration, liquidity forecasting and short-duration investment products.

None of this means companies should suddenly optimize every dollar for maximum yield.

Liquidity exists partly because businesses need certainty. The return on cash must be weighed against counterparty risk, duration, accessibility, currency exposure and the possibility that conditions change quickly.

The more consequential shift is organizational. For years, low rates reduced the penalty for imperfect cash management. Companies could tolerate fragmented bank accounts, conservative buffers and delayed visibility because the opportunity cost was comparatively limited.

Higher rates expose those inefficiencies. The Fed controls the price of money at the macro level. CFOs and treasurers now must control what that price means inside their own enterprises.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Cost of Caution: Why CFOs Put Growth Plans on Hold,” the latest installment of the 2026 Certainty Project, found in September that middle-market CFOs set a higher bar for investing than retreating. More than half said they need a high level of certainty before committing to expansion, yet 91% said only a small or moderate decline in certainty could push their companies into a defensive posture.

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