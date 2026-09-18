Chewy Puts a $50 Million Price Tag on AI Productivity

Highlights
Chewy executives said they expect AI to take about $50 million out of its costs in fiscal 2027, up from the low tens of millions this fiscal year. CEO Sumit Singh told analysts he has high confidence in both figures.
Most of the savings come from tools customers never see. AI pulls answers together for service agents, checks pharmacy data and books appointments at Chewy’s vet clinics.
Chewy spent several quarters getting its data right before it launched an AI assistant. Its new customer assistant, Cai, already resolves about 30% of chats without a human agent.
Many companies can’t put a number on what artificial intelligence does for their productivity. Chewy has one.