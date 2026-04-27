CFOs Suffer From Consumption as Tech Teams AI Tokenmaxx

Highlights
Traditional enterprise software offered predictable, CFO-friendly pricing, but AI is shifting to usage- and outcome-based models, making costs far more volatile and harder to forecast.
Rapid AI adoption is outpacing financial systems: engineering decisions now directly impact spending, creating a gap between technical activity and financial visibility.
Scaling enterprise AI may depend less on tech and more on modern financial infrastructure and invoicing workflows to control costs, billing and governance.
Enterprise software helped redefine corporate billing and make it CFO-friendly. Annual licenses, multi-year agreements and seat-based pricing models created a stable cost structure that finance teams could forecast with reasonable accuracy. Even cloud computing, for all its variability, eventually settled into patterns that procurement and finance could model.