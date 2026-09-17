Cross-Border Payments Bundle Local Rails to Tackle Market Fragmentation

Highlights
Payment bundles group local payment methods by common technical and commercial requirements, reducing the need to build each connection separately.
Fragmentation remains underneath the bundle, as Brazil, India and other emerging markets use different domestic systems to accomplish similar payment tasks.
Recurring payments demonstrate the model, as subscription businesses seek to support local alternatives to cards across multiple countries.
Watch more: Need to Know With Sebastian Fantini of EBANX
Sebastian Fantini is director of product at EBANX, where he works on the company’s payment products for global merchants operating across emerging markets.