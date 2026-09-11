Higher Housing and Gas Costs Squeeze What’s Left for Shopping

Highlights
August consumer prices rose 0.4%, with gasoline up 3.9% and shelter up 0.3%.
PYMNTS Intelligence found that 53% of paycheck-to-paycheck consumers struggling with bills have cut nonessential spending.
Furniture prices fell and apparel prices were flat, but consumers across financial groups remain wary of big-ticket purchases.
Consumer prices accelerated in August, adding to household expenses at a time when many financially constrained consumers have already reduced the discretionary spending they can most easily cut.