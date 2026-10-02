Bank AI Job Postings Jump 49% as Agents Go to Work

Highlights
The hottest skill on Wall Street is getting AI agents to work together. Agent orchestration mentions in bank job postings jumped 1,721% this year as AI postings rose 49%.
Banks want people who can keep AI in check. Postings that mention responsible AI rose 657% and AI governance mentions climbed 394%. Federal regulators left oversight of generative and agentic AI to the banks.
JPMorgan is rebalancing who it hires. CEO Jamie Dimon said he expects more AI specialists and fewer bankers in certain categories, while the bank builds agents that can run for hours on their own.
Wall Street banks are accelerating artificial intelligence hiring as they shift from chatbots to AI agents. Hiring is expanding beyond model builders to engineers who put agents to work across trading desks, compliance units and back-office operations.