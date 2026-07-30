Stripe Helps Data Firm Dune Accept Stablecoin Payments

Dune says it is one of Europe’s first companies to receive stablecoin payments through Stripe.

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The new integration means Dune’s enterprise customers can now pay for data products and application programming interfaces (APIs) in stablecoins, processed directly via Stripe’s payment infrastructure, the blockchain-focused data platform said Thursday (July 30).

“Stablecoins are no longer an experiment. Our data shows they are already operating at institutional scale,” Mats Olsen, Dune’s chief technology officer, said in a news release. “Stripe made accepting them in the EU straightforward, allowing Dune to meet customers on the payment rails they already use.”

According to the release, stablecoin payments via Stripe settle “with no FX conversion for USD-denominated stablecoins, and full onchain auditability,” thus removing friction from an existing workflow for enterprises holding the coins on their balance sheets.

The release also described Dune as operating “the most comprehensive stablecoin dataset in the industry,” covering every major fiat-backed coin across 38 blockchains. Dune also pointed to recent research it conducted with Visa tracking $35 trillion in transfer volume and 30 million active addresses.

“That data tells a clear story: major institutions are already settling in stablecoins,” Dune’s news release added. “Accepting them is the next step in serving those same businesses with payment infrastructure that matches how they actually operate.”

In other stablecoin-related news, PYMNTS wrote this week that while these coins can help users make cross-border transactions, money movement is only one part of the equation.

“The system must also determine who is sending it, who is receiving it, whether both parties are authorized to transact and whether the purpose of the payment is legitimate across every jurisdiction it touches,” that report said. “Blockchains can validate that a transaction occurred. They cannot, by themselves, validate that it should have occurred.”

Also this week, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster spoke with Tassat CEO Glen Sussman about banks’ changing attitude towards stablecoins. As that report put it, he has seen the mood within banks swing violently.

“For two or three years, you literally couldn’t mention the word blockchain inside of a bank without getting thwacked in the head,” he said. “And now all of a sudden, everybody’s getting thwacked in the head for not having a digital-asset strategy.”