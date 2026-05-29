Stablecoin Settlement Is Here, but Seamless Off-Chain Money Movement Is Not

The next phase of adoption will depend on interoperability and governance — building the standards and infrastructure that connect blockchain payments seamlessly to the real-world financial system.

The harder problem is off-chain usability: converting stablecoins into usable local money still involves friction around banking access, compliance, liquidity and payouts.

Stablecoins are successfully scaling on-chain payments and settlements, with major momentum this week from Project Agora, SoFi, Circle, Mastercard and Cash App.

The stablecoin industry has spent years trying to prove one thing above all else: that blockchain-based money can move faster, cheaper and more efficiently than the financial infrastructure it hopes to replace.

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This week, the industry produced another wave of evidence that the technology itself is working as advertised.

Project Agora, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) initiative involving seven central banks and more than 40 private-sector financial institutions, successfully tested blockchain-based cross-border settlement flows. SoFi became the first national bank to issue a stablecoin on a public blockchain. Circle expanded its payout infrastructure through a partnership with Nium, while Mastercard secured a New York cryptocurrency license that broadens its stablecoin-related capabilities, and Cash App rolled out support for stablecoin payments.

But the digital dollar industry is now approaching a more difficult phase of development where success will be measured not by how quickly stablecoins move between wallets but by whether businesses and consumers can use those assets in the real economy without introducing new friction, cost or complexity.

The first challenge was proving that value can move on chain. The next challenge is figuring out how that value becomes economically useful once it moves off chain.

See also: Stablecoins Target B2B Settlement as Marketplaces Scale

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Interoperability Is More Important Than Issuance

The stablecoin market spent years focused on issuance scale. Tether and Circle competed for circulation dominance. New entrants launched chain-specific coins designed to drive ecosystem growth. But fragmentation is now becoming a structural challenge.

Stablecoins exist across multiple public blockchains, private ledgers, Layer 2 networks and emerging tokenized deposit systems. Financial institutions are simultaneously experimenting with permissioned blockchain environments while FinTechs continue building on open public chains.

But a payment system only becomes economically powerful when participants can transact across networks without introducing new operational complexity. If businesses must manage liquidity across multiple chains, maintain separate compliance processes or navigate inconsistent standards, the efficiency gains of blockchain settlement begin to erode. The future payments ecosystem is unlikely to converge around a single blockchain or a single stablecoin issuer. More likely, it will consist of multiple interoperable systems that require governance standards, messaging frameworks, compliance coordination and liquidity routing mechanisms.

“I think we go to a world built on digital network transfers of value rather than the message-based system we have today. The future of digital networks is going to be a multi-network world,” J. Christopher Giancarlo, former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chair and co-founder of the Digital Dollar Project, told PYMNTS on the latest episode of “From the Block.”

Project Agora’s significance lies partly in its recognition of this issue. The initiative explores how central bank money and commercial bank tokenization models can interact within shared programmable infrastructures rather than isolated silos.

See more: Fed Report Shows Crypto Still Has an Everyday Use Problem

Off-Ramps Are Becoming Stablecoins’ Biggest Adoption Bottleneck

The stablecoin ecosystem increasingly resembles a high-speed highway system that feeds into underdeveloped local roads. On-chain transfers may settle instantly, but businesses and consumers still operate inside local banking systems, regulatory frameworks, tax regimes, treasury processes and compliance structures that were not designed for tokenized money.

The result is that the “last mile” of stablecoin adoption often introduces many of the same frictions blockchain was supposed to eliminate. Findings in the March PYMNTS Intelligence report “Stablecoins Gain Ground: Why CFOs See More Promise There Than in Crypto” revealed that while 42% of middle-market companies have at least discussed stablecoins, only 13% have reported actual stablecoin use.

This is why partnerships like Circle’s integration with Nium matter as much as the blockchain itself. The competitive battleground is shifting away from token issuance and toward payout orchestration, banking connectivity, liquidity management and compliance automation.

SoFi’s entrance into public-blockchain stablecoins also illustrates that convergence. Traditional financial institutions are no longer merely partnering with crypto-native firms; they are directly participating in issuance and infrastructure development. Mastercard’s expanding regulatory footprint signals a similar shift.

The stablecoin networks that achieve mainstream scale are likely to be the ones that balance openness with institutional trust. Too much decentralization can create compliance uncertainty. Too much centralization can undermine the efficiency and programmability advantages that made blockchain attractive in the first place.

Because the value proposition is not “crypto.” It is operational efficiency.