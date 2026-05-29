Stablecoin Settlement Is Here, but Seamless Off-Chain Money Movement Is Not

Highlights
Stablecoins are successfully scaling on-chain payments and settlements, with major momentum this week from Project Agora, SoFi, Circle, Mastercard and Cash App.
The harder problem is off-chain usability: converting stablecoins into usable local money still involves friction around banking access, compliance, liquidity and payouts.
The next phase of adoption will depend on interoperability and governance — building the standards and infrastructure that connect blockchain payments seamlessly to the real-world financial system.
The stablecoin industry has spent years trying to prove one thing above all else: that blockchain-based money can move faster, cheaper and more efficiently than the financial infrastructure it hopes to replace.