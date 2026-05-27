Mastercard Snags Crypto License as Stablecoin Race Becomes Compliance War

Highlights
With passage of the GENIUS Act, stablecoins are now inside the U.S. financial system, shifting the industry focus from innovation to compliance, governance and institutional readiness.
Regulators and incumbents like Mastercard are emphasizing bank-grade controls such as AML, sanctions screening and fraud monitoring, giving established financial players an edge over crypto-native firms.
The competitive battle in stablecoins is moving from decentralization and growth to trusted infrastructure and regulatory compliance, even as many companies remain cautious about adoption due to unresolved compliance concerns.
Stablecoins brought U.S. dollar-equivalents to users outside of the U.S. regulatory system. Now, the cryptocurrency and FinTech industries want to bring those same digital dollars inside the system. Using the same blockchains as they do on the outside.