Mastercard Snags Crypto License as Stablecoin Race Becomes Compliance War

The competitive battle in stablecoins is moving from decentralization and growth to trusted infrastructure and regulatory compliance, even as many companies remain cautious about adoption due to unresolved compliance concerns.

Regulators and incumbents like Mastercard are emphasizing bank-grade controls such as AML, sanctions screening and fraud monitoring, giving established financial players an edge over crypto-native firms.

With passage of the GENIUS Act, stablecoins are now inside the U.S. financial system, shifting the industry focus from innovation to compliance, governance and institutional readiness.

Stablecoins brought U.S. dollar-equivalents to users outside of the U.S. regulatory system. Now, the cryptocurrency and FinTech industries want to bring those same digital dollars inside the system. Using the same blockchains as they do on the outside.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

And with the passage of the GENIUS Act into law last summer, they’ve already succeeded. Stablecoins are here to stay in the U.S. Now, the conversation has shifted decisively toward infrastructure, governance and institutional readiness. What once looked like a technology race is increasingly becoming a compliance race as Washington draws sharper distinction between regulated digital dollars and the broader crypto ecosystem.

The latest evidence of the need for day one compliance across stablecoin and crypto payments arrived Wednesday (May 27) with the news that Mastercard had secured a BitLicense from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS). The push by Mastercard for licensing underscores another emerging reality: major payments incumbents increasingly see their incumbent advantages around institutional-grade compliance as a way to compete against crypto natives.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (FDIC) proposed rulemaking for GENIUS Act implementation, published this May, also signals that regulators are moving beyond the question of whether stablecoins should exist and toward determining the conditions under which they can scale safely inside the financial system.

See also: Crypto Embraces Regulator-in-the-Loop Strategy as Federal Rules Roll Out

Stablecoin Payments Are Becoming a Governance Arms Race

The early stablecoin market rewarded speed, liquidity and distribution. The next phase is rewarding governance, as underscored in the findings of the PYMNTS Intelligence and Citi report, “Chain Reaction: Regulatory Clarity as the Catalyst for Blockchain Adoption.” While MiCA initially gave Europe a significant first-mover advantage over other major markets, the U.S. has been working to close that digital asset policy gap.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

The FDIC proposal makes the emerging compliance requirements of the sector explicit and effectively operationalizes the next phase of federally required controls. Under the proposal, bank-affiliated stablecoin issuers would be required to maintain anti-money laundering (AML), sanctions screening and governance controls consistent with existing banking standards. In practical terms, regulators are making clear that any institution hoping to issue or facilitate payment stablecoins must operate with bank-grade compliance infrastructure from day one.

Institutions with mature transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, identity verification and reporting capabilities are suddenly positioned to move faster than competitors that spent years optimizing primarily for growth and decentralization. Large payment networks and banks already possess many of the systems regulators care most about. They maintain global compliance teams, sophisticated fraud monitoring operations and longstanding supervisory relationships with regulators. While adapting those capabilities to blockchain-based transactions is complex, it is fundamentally easier than building them from scratch.

Against that backdrop, Mastercard’s newly approved BitLicense reflects more than regulatory housekeeping. It represents a strategic positioning exercise for a future in which blockchain-based payments may increasingly intersect with mainstream commerce, settlement and treasury management.

See more: Stablecoins Grew Up. Now Come the Rules

Crypto’s Competitive Battlefield Is Moving Upstream

Banks, payment processors, FinTech firms, custodians and infrastructure providers are all competing to become trusted intermediaries in the regulated stablecoin economy. But unlike earlier crypto cycles, the competitive differentiator is not decentralization rhetoric or token velocity. It is the ability to demonstrate operational discipline under supervisory oversight.

Operating a compliant payment stablecoin business now demands substantial investment in legal infrastructure, regulatory engagement, reporting systems, reserve management, cybersecurity, and ongoing supervisory coordination. Smaller firms may struggle to absorb those costs independently, accelerating consolidation around large institutions and infrastructure providers.

For many firms, the challenge is especially difficult because blockchain-based payments introduce risks that differ from traditional banking rails. Stablecoins settle continuously, move globally and interact with pseudonymous wallet ecosystems. Monitoring those flows requires a hybrid approach that combines traditional financial crime controls with blockchain-native analytics.

Still, findings in the March PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Stablecoins Gain Ground: Why CFOs See More Promise There Than in Crypto,” reveal that while more than 4 in 10 (42%) middle market companies have at least discussed stablecoins, only 13% have reported actual stablecoin use. But nearly half of CFOs say that integration with major banks would make stablecoins more relevant to their operations, while 67% point to regulatory and compliance uncertainty as a key hurdle to overcome.